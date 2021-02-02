Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai, has accomplished a truly remarkable global milestone of achieving 99.2 per cent patient survival rate from the liver transplant surgeries performed since beginning of COVID pandemic.

Recognized as having one of the world's largest dedicated liver intensive care unit. Rela Hospital spearheads clinical innovations in paediatric and adult liver transplantation. The surgical outcomes at 99.2 per cent is a testament to its preeminent position. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI Report), India records close to 1000 of liver transplants each year with a survival rate of less than 90 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 120 liver transplantations were performed at Rela Hospital, with a remarkable 99.2 per cent success ratio. This phenomenal success is the outcome of pioneering work done by the team of highly renowned surgeons and physicians, liver-specific anaesthetist, intensivist, nursing and support staff coupled with cutting edge technology such as robotics and laparoscopy surgery for donors.

"We are an outlier in the right direction and we are proud of these results. Globally, the survival rates for liver transplantation averages around 90 per cent, however, our survival is much higher compared to a global standard. This improved survival is a boon for our patients receiving specialized care from a team committed to delivering top-notch treatment for Liver failure," said Professor Mohamed Rela, Chairman, Rela Hospital.

In the past, there has been scepticism and worry about the outcome after liver transplantation by both patients and referring doctors. However, the survival of liver transplantation has improved over the years. 90 per cent perioperative survival is now recognised internationally as a benchmark for high-quality liver transplant programs. Rela Hospital's current patient survival rate of 99.2 per cent. I feel it is a significant achievement.

"Our liver program continues to gain strength and has grown tremendously year after year. Patient access, innovative treatments and a proactive interdisciplinary care model for complex cases are what we have successfully built. Our outstanding liver transplant patient outcomes are a direct reflection of the tireless high quality of care provided to our patients by the entire team," said Dr Ilankumaran, CEO of Rela Hospital.

