New Delhi [India], February 5: A recently launch new book, Peopleism: A New Economic Dawn, he introduces a revolutionary economic model designed to address the displacement of jobs and livelihoods caused by automation. Through thought-provoking dialogues between Atif, a technologist, and Sarah, an economist, Syed explores how innovation can be balanced with equity. He envisions a future where income is no longer tied to labor, competition is replaced by collaboration, and technology empowers humanity rather than undermining it. Ashfaq Syed, a visionary thinker and advocate for people-centric systems, is reshaping conversations about technology, AI, and economic equity. Currently based in Atlanta, USA, he is committed to ensuring that AI and automation serve the collective good rather than concentrating wealth in the hands of a few. His groundbreaking work challenges traditional capitalist structures and presents a bold new vision for a fairer, more inclusive economy.

With a master's degree in engineering from Louisiana Tech University and a global career in technology and systems design, Syed brings deep expertise to his analysis of the economic transformations driven by AI.

Drawing on real-world examples, including a compelling case study from India, Peopleism provides a roadmap for transitioning to an economy where technology fosters shared prosperity, strengthens communities, and puts people first.

Syed's previous work, Everything People: A New Economic System for Our Future, laid the foundation for this transformative vision, offering a practical blueprint for cooperative business models that revitalize economies and empower people to participate in decision-making democratically.

Recognized for his contributions to thought leadership, Syed is a Rising Star and a StepTen-acious Author, honoured with the Champ - Bronze award for his groundbreaking ideas. His work continues to inspire individuals worldwide to embrace change and take action toward building a more inclusive future.

Peopleism challenges us to rethink the systems that have governed our societies for centuries. Syed presents not just a vision, but a clear, actionable path forward--one where technology serves humanity, and collective prosperity becomes the new standard. With this book, his message is clear: change is not only possible; it is essential.

