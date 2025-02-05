Mumbai, February 5: A tragic hunting accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district resulted in the death of a villager who was mistakenly shot by fellow hunters who believed he was a wild boar. The incident took place on the night of January 28 in the Borsheti forest area at Manor. In a state of panic, the hunters concealed the victim's body in the bushes instead of informing the authorities. Later, they were arrested in connection with the incident.

According to a report by Times Of India, Police reported that a group of villagers had entered the forest to hunt wild boars when some of the members became separated. Amid the chaos, one hunter mistakenly fired, striking two villagers. Tragically, one died on the spot, while the other was left with severe injuries. Palghar Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Crossing Railway Tracks With Earphones Plugged In Run Over by Express Train in Maharashtra.

The group, in a moment of panic, decided to conceal the deceased’s body in the bushes rather than report the incident. The police, following a tip-off, launched an investigation and detained six villagers who were suspected of involvement. After an extensive search on Wednesday, authorities recovered the victim's highly decomposed body, which was then sent for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Palghar: Tanker Overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, Causes Major Oil Spill (Watch Video).

It is reported that the injured villager might have died while receiving treatment and was subsequently cremated by the group without notifying authorities. The police are continuing their investigation and have filed an FIR against the suspects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).