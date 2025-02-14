Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has announced the acquisition of Velvette, the iconic FMCG brand renowned for revolutionizing personal care with its innovative sachet packaging.

This strategic acquisition, which entails acquiring the perpetual licence of Velvette, aligns with Reliance's ongoing commitment to building a futuristic business with a solid foundation, while also reviving and reintroducing India's cherished heritage brands to modern consumers, a release said.

"The addition of Velvette products will complement RCPL's existing portfolio, which is built on a vision to empower everyday life with global-quality offerings inspired by India, meant for the world at an honest price," it said.

RCPL said its vision for growth goes beyond just expansion--it is deeply rooted in its commitment to restoring and nurturing iconic Indian brands that have stood the test of time by making it more relevant to today's consumer.

With this acquisition, RCPL aims to bring new life to Velvette's storied brand and build on its rich heritage, leveraging its scale, technological capabilities, and deep understanding of the Indian consumer, the release said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Velvette into the Reliance family," said Ketan Mody, COO, Reliance Consumer Products Limited. "Velvette's incredible legacy of innovation and its pivotal role in making personal care products accessible to millions is truly remarkable. We are excited to build on this legacy, enhance its offerings, and take Velvette to new heights, making it an even more integral part of consumers' lives."

Velvette's legacy is deeply intertwined with its visionary founder, C K Rajkumar, often referred to as the "Sachet King". C K Rajkumar, who took the helm of the business in 1980, pioneered a groundbreaking idea that transformed the way personal care products reached Indian households.

Velvette's pioneering innovation came in the form of PVC pillow pouches for shampoo in the year 1980, motivated by C K Rajkumar's father R ChinniKrishnan's vision "whatever a rich person enjoys the poor person should be able to afford too".

This innovation is a gamechanger that not only made personal care products affordable but also accessible to millions of consumers. From its flagship shampoo, Velvette expanded its product range over the years to include a wide variety of personal care and household items.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sujatha Rajkumar & Arjun Rajkumar said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing the authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience."

With this acquisition, Reliance Consumer Products aims to leverage Velvette's rich heritage of innovation and deep consumer trust. The acquisition also strengthens Reliance's presence in the personal care and FMCG space, as the company continues to look for opportunities to serve the evolving needs of the Indian consumer. (ANI)

