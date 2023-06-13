Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest corporate by revenues, profits and market value, continued to top the Indian corporates in the 2023 edition of 'The Global 2000' published by Forbes.

Reliance Industries was placed at 45 in the overall ranking of 2000 global corporates ahead of well-known names like Germany's BMW Group, Switzerland's Nestle, China's Alibaba Group, US's Procter and Gamble, and Japan's Sony.

Also Read | Jewfish Swallows Shark Video: Giant Atlantic Goliath Grouper Eats Shark Alive in One Huge Gulp in Florida Waters, Old Footage of Jaw-Dropping Incident Goes Viral Again.

Notably, Reliance Industries improved its ranking in the prestigious listing of global corporates from 53 in 2022 to 45 in 2023.

Behind Reliance, the other prominent Indian names in the 2023 rankings are State Bank of India at 77, HDFC Bank at 128 and ICICI Bank at 163.

Also Read | LPL 2023 Auction: Teams, Pre-Selected Players, Venue and All You Need to Know Ahead of Lanka Premier League Players Bidding Event.

The JPMorgan Chase of the US topped the ranking table.

'The Global 2000' ranks the largest companies in the world using four metrics -- sales, profits, assets and market value. Forbes used the latest 12 months of financial data available as of May 5, 2023, to calculate the factors used for this ranking.

Reliance Industries had also ranked as India's best employer and was in the top 20 worldwide in 2022. These rankings are based on a large-scale survey, where employees rate their employers on numerous points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)