Mumbai, June 13: An unsettling video captures a shark being gulped down whole by a larger predator in the ocean. When an Atlantic goliath grouper devoured the Blacknose shark in one bite, fishing skipper John Brossard was in awe.

The fishing crew's line was broken when the enormous goliath fish and shark swam away. An old video of the incident recently resurfaced on social media.

When the startling episode happened, John had already left the US city of Goodland. Basically, we were shark fishing when two or three goliath groupers started waiting for our catch to come in beneath the boat, he explained.

We were just thinking, 'wow... unbelievabale', something larger than a shark is going to consume a shark, he was quoted saying by Pen News.

We were very surprised. Basically, it ate the shark, took it down and broke the line. We were using a 50-pound test line, and that was not enough, he added.

According to John, the prey was a blacknose shark that was around three feet long. He estimated that the grouper weighed around 500 lbs. He continued by saying that even the most ferocious animals may be deadly where they were fishing.

"Where we were fishing is basically the Florida Everglades," said 57-year-old Mr. Brossard. Sharks, alligators, crocodiles, pythons, dolphins, and manatees are all present at the same location.It's the only area in the whole globe where all of these critters can be found together, and they all actively seek out one another to eat.

Bull sharks have been observed occasionally being devoured by crocodiles and alligators, and larger fish also prey on sharks there. "Where we fish, it's pretty wild," he said.

