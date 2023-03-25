Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Reliance Industries has named Alok Agarwal, the company's Chief Financial Officer, as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director, to be effective from June 1, 2023.

"This is to inform that Shri Alok Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company assisting him on a wide range of strategic issues with effect from June 1, 2023, after 30 years of distinguished service," it informed exchanges in a regulatory filing.

Alok Agarwal was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in 2005.

"The Board appreciated Shri Alok Agarwal for his contribution in the transformative journey of the Company," it said.

Srikanth Venkatachari (Joint Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2011) will be the Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from June 1, 2023.

Venkatachari's new role was decided by the Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (ANI)

