Croatia and Wales clash in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in what should be a quality game between two of Europe's better sides. Croatia played the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and then followed it up with a semi-final appearance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They knocked out Brazil in the latter which goes to show they continue to be a force to reckon with when it comes to international football. They have lost just once in their last 13 games and are in fine form at the moment. Opponents Wales will be managed by Robert Page and qualifying for the Euros is a bare minimum expectation from the board. Croatia versus Wales will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic did not retire post the World Cup in Qatar and Zlatko Dalic will once again create his plans around the two. Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic will feature in midfield to give the team an edge here. Marko Livaja will lead the attack and he will be flanked by Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric on the wings.

Gareth Bale retired from football and Aaron Ramsey will take over as the captain of the Wales football team. Wayne Hennessey and Ben Davies are out injured while Brennan Johnson will undergo a late fitness test. Kieffer Moore is the lone striker for the team with Aaron Ramsey slotting in behind him as the no 10. Daniel James is not having the best of season at his club but remains a key player for the national side.

When is Croatia vs Wales, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Croatia will face Wales in their first match at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Sunday, March 26. The game will begin at 1:15 am IST at Stadion Poljud, Split.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Croatia vs Wales, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Croatia vs Wales, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Croatia vs Wales match. Croatia have defeated Wales in their last three meetings and should add another win to this tally this evening.

