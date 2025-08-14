NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: RenewSys, India's leading manufacturer of solar PV key components, has announced a landmark seven-month supply agreement with Kosol Energie, a prominent EPC solutions provider for solar projects. As part of the agreement, RenewSys will supply 700 MW of high-performance POE encapsulants between August and December 2025.

This strategic partnership reflects the shared vision of both companies to accelerate India's renewable energy transition while ensuring the highest standards of quality in solar installations nationwide. Under the agreement, RenewSys will supply its advanced POE encapsulants, engineered for superior durability and enhanced module performance, supporting Kosol Energie's ambitious pipeline of solar projects across the country.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Avinash Hiranandani, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, RenewSys, said " This agreement not only strengthens our partnership with Kosol Energie but also reflects the growing confidence in our advanced POE encapsulants. As India accelerates its renewable energy journey, we are proud to deliver world-class, reliable materials that enhance the performance, durability, and longevity of solar modules across the country."

Mr. Kalpesh Kalthia, Chairman and Managing Director, Kosol Energie, added " We are delighted to deepen our association with RenewSys, whose products have consistently met our stringent quality standards. This collaboration enables us to deliver even more efficient, long-lasting solar solutions to our customers, while supporting India's clean energy ambitions."

With this agreement RenewSys reinforces its position as a trusted partner for leading module manufacturers, while furthering its vision to energise the world with clean sustainable power.

Kosol Energie is a renowned Indian Solar PV Module Manufacturer, EPC and solar solutions provider with a proven track record of executing large-scale solar projects across the country. The company is dedicated to promoting the adoption of clean energy through innovative engineering, high-quality components, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability and client satisfaction.

RenewSys is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV key components - Encapsulants (30 GW*), Backsheets (4 GW), with a high-efficiency cell line (4.5 GW*) under installation. Headquartered in Mumbai, RenewSys is the renewable energy arm of the ENPEE Group, an international conglomerate with a proud manufacturing legacy dating back to 1961.

(*FY 26-27)

