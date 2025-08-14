Independence Day in India is celebrated every year on August 15 to commemorate the nation’s freedom from British rule in 1947. Independence Day 2025 will mark the 79th Independence Day, 78 years of freedom. This annual event marks the day when the Indian Independence Act 1947 came into effect, transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly. On this day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addresses the nation. As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on 15 August 2025. Learn about the history, significance, and celebrations of this historic day. Happy Independence Day 2025 Greetings: Celebrate 78 Years of Freedom With Swatantrata Diwas Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, Messages, Tiranga HD Images and Wallpapers.

The national holiday is marked by parades, cultural programs, patriotic songs, and the remembrance of freedom fighters. This year, Independence Day 2025 falls on a Friday, August 15. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India delivers the Address to the Nation. 15th August Independence Day 2025 Speech Ideas for Students: Indian Independence Day Speech Samples for Schools and Colleges To Celebrate the Day.

Independence Day 2025 Date

Independence Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 15.

Independence Day History

India attained independence following the independence movement, largely non-violent resistance and civil disobedience led by the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi. India’s independence coincided with the partition of India, in which British India was divided into the Dominions of India and Pakistan; the partition was accompanied by violent riots and mass casualties.

On 15 August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi. On each Independence Day thereafter, the Prime Minister of India customarily raises the flag and gives an address to the nation. Every year, the Independence Day event is aired by Doordarshan, India's national broadcaster.

On June 3, 1947, the British government announced that it had accepted the idea of partitioning British India into two states; the successor governments would be given dominion status and would have an implicit right to secede from the British Commonwealth. The Indian Independence Act 1947 (10 & 11 Geo 6 c. 30) of the Parliament of the United Kingdom partitioned British India into the two new independent dominions of India and Pakistan (including what is now Bangladesh) with effect from 15 August 1947, and granted complete legislative authority upon the respective constituent assemblies of the new countries. The Act received royal assent on 18 July 1947.

Independence Day Significance

Independence Day is observed throughout India with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural events. Across the country, schools, offices, and communities hold celebrations, decorate with the tricolour, and sing the national anthem Jana Gana Mana. Independence Day is one of the three National holidays in India, the other two being the Republic Day on January 26 and Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2.

