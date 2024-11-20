PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: Repono Limited, a leading third party logistics (3PL) service provider specializing in the Oil & Gas sector, is excited to announce its plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO will involve the issuance of up to 28,00,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10.00. This will be a 100 per cent book-built issue.

Repono Limited is promoted by Dibyendu Deepak and Sankalpa Bhattacherjee. With their leadership, the company has established itself as a key player in the 3PL industry.

Repono's 3PL services include handling both Solid warehouse and Liquid terminal operations. The spectrum of operations includes operating the Crude Oil Storage facility of a reputed public sector undertaking E&P company to O&M of Petroleum Oil storage Products like Petrol, Diesel, ATF, Ethanol & Bio Diesel for other reputed Government refining companies. In solids products, Repono handles over 4 MMTPA of Petrochemicals and Chemicals by providing O&M services in solid petrochemical In-plant warehouses of public sector companies and other major private petrochemical producers. Repono also provides services from its warehouses located at major ports in India.

Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

