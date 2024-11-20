Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting with each passing day. Rivalries have been brewing on Bigg Boss 18, with Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra emerging as prominent adversaries. Their animosity has been palpable for weeks, characterised by frequent clashes and terse exchanges. The upcoming episode promises further fireworks as a heated argument erupts between the two actors. In a new promo shared by Colors TV, Karanveer Mehra accuses Vivian Dsena of shirking household responsibilities, igniting a fiery confrontation. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Wildcard Aditi Mistry Flirts With Avinash Mishra During His Gym Session, Says ‘Kitna Deeply Marta Hai Ye Push-Ups’ (Watch Promo).

Vivian Dsena vs Karanveer Mehra

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 promo, tensions rise between Vivian Dsena and Karanveer Mehra. The confrontation begins when Vivian asks the housemates if they have any issues with him. In response, Karanveer calls out Vivian for neglecting his household chores as 'Time God'. Vivian, in retaliation, refers to Karanveer as "Gande Bartan" (dirty utensil). Enraged, Karanveer, in the middle of a workout, fires back at Vivian, saying, "Main gandagi saaf karta hoon, bahut achhe se karta hoon saaf. Gandagi ekdum chamka daalunga. Abhi tak kone mein baitha tha, accha lag raha tha, ungli karoge toh chodunga nahi." Clearly agitated, Karanveer defends his commitment to cleanliness and warns that he will not tolerate further provocation. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Wildcard Entry: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry Step Into Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Watch 'Bigg Boss 18' Promo:

Tomorrow Episode - TORTURE TASK IS HERE!!!!! 🔥 And Karan Veer vs Vivian. pic.twitter.com/UI1s5yESlD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 19, 2024

Torture Task in 'Bigg Boss 18'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18 promises intense drama as the housemates will engage in the torture task. As seen in the promo, the girls' team will have the opportunity to torment the boys, who will be restrained in a lockup. Eisha Singh will subject Karanveer to waxing and ice therapy, while Kashish will torture Avinash with chilli powder and waxing.

Bigg Boss 18 airs everyday on Colors TV and is also available to stream on JioCinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2024 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).