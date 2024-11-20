Siva's ambitious film Kanguva, starring Suriya, had a slow start at the box office. The movie, which was reportedly made with a budget of INR 350 crore, continues to struggle with its performance. The Tamil film saw a sharp decline in earnings on its first Monday, making it an even tougher challenge to sustain in the coming weeks. Despite opening to a lukewarm response from critics, the negative word of mouth played an important role in the film's poor performance. ‘Kanguva’ Movie Review: Save Your Ear-Drums When Watching Suriya’s Ambitious but Patience-Testing Period Saga (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Kanguva’ Crosses INR 60 Crore Mark in India

Kanguva witnessed a significant fall in its collections on Monday, with INR 3.15 crore being made. This comes after a day after the film made INR 10.25 crore on its Day 4, Sunday. However, the film has finally gained momentum and managed to perform slightly better on Day 6 (Tuesday). According to a report by Sacnilk Entertainment, the fantasy action film earned INR 3.42 crore on its first Tuesday. The figures include INR 1.33 crore in Tamil, INR 1.26 crore in Telugu, and INR 0.83 crore in Hindi. As of Tuesday, the total domestic collection of Kanguva stands at INR 60.17 crore. ‘Copy Paste Journalism’: Resul Pookutty Denies Working on Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, Slams Media for Misreporting.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kanguva’ Below:

Kanguva is produced by Studio Green with UV Creations. In addition to Suriya, the Tamil film also features Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anandaraj in important roles. The film needs to maintain its momentum and consistently perform better in the coming days.

