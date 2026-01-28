VMPL

Borivali, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: On the glorious occasion of the 77th Republic Day, 'Being Sevaka NGO' organized a special service program at Borivali Police Station. This program not only showcased patriotic spirit but also reiterated the commitment to serving humanity.

The program commenced in the presence of senior officers of Borivali Police Station. Mr. Madhusudan Naik, the chief officer of Borivali Police Station, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed ration kits to the needy. Under the leadership of the NGO's chief organizer, Mr. Priyank Shah, all the office bearers and dedicated volunteers of the organization were present at the venue. This program was conducted in collaboration with all the officers with the aim of extending the joy of Republic Day to the last person in society. On this occasion, Mr. Priyank Shah highlighted the vision of the organization, while the Superintendent of Police appreciated the NGO's noble work, stating that such coordination between the police and society lays the foundation for a strong nation. "Our objective is not just to celebrate, but to ensure that the joy of the celebration reaches every household."

Finally, everyone appreciated and thanked the organizers for the program and expressed hope that such noble initiatives would continue in the future.

