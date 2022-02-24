New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ATK): A leading SaaS platform, RevertLab has come to the rescue for hundreds of businesses as a SaaS startup that provides simplified solutions with the help of emerging technologies. Established in the year 2017, the firm provides simplified solutions with the help of emerging technologies. Today, over 25 global brands and more than 300+ business utilize their software, data and industry expertise to their save time.

SaaS platforms have gained much popularity in their brief period of existence. This popularity is attributable to its ability to ease the pain of businesses that do not have the adequate infrastructure to manage and analyze the market dynamics.

Established in the year 2017 by a 17-year-old (then) entrepreneur Faishal Ansari, the latter developed his interest in the IT domain from his school days. He believed in his talent which was destined to make it big. At the tender age of 14, this young talent launched his first web application. This was just a beginning of a revolution he wishes to bring with his technical skills.

"As a technology-driven company, we aspire to solve the challenges faced by our clients while developing and maintaining applications. Our journey so far has given us exposure to working with global brands satisfactorily. We aim to develop our platform further to make it a one-stop destination for our users." says Faishal Ansari.

The 22-year-old Faishal runs RevertLab, which takes pride in providing intelligent software services embedded with industry-leading solutions in emerging technologies. The company has won the hearts of its users for its impeccable quality of service, which also delivers customized solutions to fit their requirements perfectly.

The startup provides efficient solutions at a lower cost. Their unique and detailed solutions to each user have made them a popular name in the industry. Driven by Data-Driven Intelligence, the company holds expertise in accelerating growth with the help of disruptive technologies like Automation & AI.

Having such a wide range in its pool of services has enabled the firm to provide improvised and customized solutions to its clients. As a result, they have successfully lowered the barrier for entry and operations and thus helped clients make their business profitable.

The venture is an amalgamation of technology and service. Because of the humble beginnings of the founder, the business is experimenting further with the new-age technology to provide strategic solutions to help meet the business objectives of clients. This one-of-a-kind company has succinctly brought simplicity to their arena, optimizing decisions for companies and making easy-to-manage services for small and midmarket businesses.

