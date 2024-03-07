ATK

New Delhi [India], March 7: Say goodbye to the complexities of bookkeeping and embrace a smarter, more efficient path to managing your accounting tasks with U.P. Prakasham's groundbreaking publication, iTRANSAcct. This book heralds a revolutionary approach to accounting, set to transform financial management with its user-friendly, transaction-enabled system. Designed to cater to both professionals and non-accounting individuals, iTRANSAcct offers unparalleled accessibility and simplicity, revolutionizing the way we approach finances.

The foreword of iTRANSAcct sets the tone for the book's innovative approach. It emphasizes the need to move beyond mere automation to a third-generation system that establishes trust and accuracy in financial transactions. This forward-thinking approach ensures that only confirmed transactions are reflected in the accounts, keeping pace with the evolving technological landscape.

The book is structured around three key features: effortless transaction creation, auto reconciliation, and accessibility and affordability. By simplifying the accounting process, iTRANSAcct makes it as easy as using email. Transactions are seamlessly created and reconciled, eliminating the need for manual data entry. Moreover, the book aims to democratize technology, making it accessible and affordable for everyone, regardless of their level of expertise.

Filled with color-coded tables and charts, iTRANSAcct enhances comprehension and retention of information. These visual aids help readers grasp complex concepts more effectively, facilitating their implementation in real-world scenarios.

U.P. Prakasham emphasizes that iTRANSAcct is not merely an application but an extension of the standard accounting system, integrating new features necessary for modern bookkeeping. With its emphasis on communication and transparency, iTRANSAcct facilitates direct transactions with speed and reliability, revolutionizing the way we manage financial data.

As an accomplished Mechanical Engineer and Computer Science postgraduate, U.P. Prakasham brings a wealth of experience to the table. His diverse professional background includes roles in software development, leadership positions in various organizations, and notable inventions such as the Verifiable Electronic Voting Device. His innovative spirit and commitment to enhancing transparency and credibility are evident throughout iTRANSAcct.

Geetika Saigal, Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/) , describes iTRANSAcct as a game-changer in the realm of accounting. With its comprehensive approach and focus on reliability, iTRANSAcct promises to simplify bookkeeping while providing users with peace of mind. By making technology more accessible and affordable, U.P. Prakasham aims to usher in a new era of networked accounting, eliminating the complexities of traditional methods.

Embrace the future of accounting with iTRANSAcct and discover a level of comfort and ease that will transform your financial management. The book is now available on Amazon India and will soon be available globally in both paperback and Kindle versions on Amazon.com.

Buy now:

https://www.amazon.in/iTRANSAcct-Prakasham-Umapathy/dp/939526621X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1XXNQHXHNZUI5&keywords=itransacct&qid=1704873681&sprefix=itransa%2Caps%2C219&sr=8-1

