San Francisco [US], November 19: In a defining chapter for global cardiovascular care, MedAlliance, the Swiss-based innovator behind the patented SELUTION Sirolimus Drug-Eluting Balloon (DEB), continues to transform the landscape of heart disease treatment following its acquisition by Cordis (USA) in October 2023. The landmark USD 1.135 billion (over ₹10,000 crore) transaction stands as a strong endorsement of MedAlliance's breakthrough technology and its far-reaching clinical impact worldwide, including in India.

Transforming Coronary Treatment with a Stentless Solution

The SELUTION DEB, conceived and developed by MedAlliance, represents a major advancement in interventional cardiology. Unlike conventional stents, SELUTION delivers the sirolimus drug directly to the arterial wall through a stentless angioplasty procedure restoring blood flow while preserving the vessel's natural function.

At the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2025 Conference in San Francisco, USA, results from the SELUTION DeNovo clinical trial, involving more than 3,300 patients, were presented to the international cardiology community. The findings demonstrated that this balloon-based therapy matched the performance of drug-eluting stents, with 80% of patients treated successfully without the need for stent implantation--marking a paradigm shift in treating coronary artery disease.

A Founder's Vision: From Research to Global Reach

Reflecting on the company's journey, Amit Bohora, Co-Founder of MedAlliance, shared:

"What began as an idea to rethink stent-based intervention has evolved into a global movement toward stentless treatment. The SELUTION sirolimus-eluting balloon is changing how clinicians approach coronary artery disease--treating patients with less invasive, more natural vessel restoration strategies."

Mr. Bohora played a pivotal role in guiding MedAlliance from early research to worldwide commercialization, spearheading clinical programs, regulatory approvals, and expansion globally. Under his leadership, MedAlliance established cutting-edge R&D facilities in Switzerland and Singapore and manufacturing capabilities in the United States, creating a robust international platform for innovation.

"The acquisition by Cordis was not merely a transaction, it was a validation of our mission to bring safer, more effective cardiovascular therapies to patients everywhere," said Mr. Bohora. "Cordis's global infrastructure amplifies MedAlliance's reach, ensuring innovations like SELUTION become accessible to physicians and patients across every continent, including India's rapidly growing healthcare market."

"India, with its vast and diverse population, stands at the frontier of this transformation," added Mr. Bohora. Technologies like SELUTION can change countless lives by offering treatments that merge world-class science with local accessibility. This journey has reaffirmed my belief that visionary entrepreneurship, guided by purpose, can redefine what's possible in medicine. This path breaking innovation will change the medical treatment globally saving countless lives.

About SELUTION SLR™ DEB

Commercially available in over 65 countries and currently under investigation in the U.S., SELUTION SLR™ incorporates MedAlliance's proprietary Sustained Limus Release (SLR) technology. This innovation enables a controlled, sustained sirolimus release over 90 days, effectively covering the restenosis cascade and promoting natural vessel healing without leaving a permanent implant behind.

