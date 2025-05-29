VMPL

Cannes [France], May 29: As the world's most glamorous film festival unfolds in Cannes, Indian businessman and philanthropist Rishabh Tongya, Founder of Diacolor, brought the spotlight to Indian cinema and social responsibility with a glittering 'Bollywood Evening' co-hosted with luxury maison Chopard, OpenAg Foundation, and fashion icon Tania Shroff.

Held at the iconic Chopard Rooftop at Hotel Martinez, the evening was a heady blend of cinematic magic and luxury, attended by some of Indian cinema's most celebrated names -- Karan Johar, Orry, Shalini Passi, Urvashi Rautela, Taha Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. The event celebrated not just the glamour of Bollywood but also the visionaries and creatives who drive India's cultural powerhouse.

Curated personally by Rishabh Tongya, the evening paid homage to Indian cinema's bold spirit, reflected through Chopard's timeless elegance. Singer Kanika Kapoor lit up the evening with her chart-topping hits, while tabla prodigy Nihal Singh and DJ Krish Mulchandani flew in from LA to add a touch of classical artistry.

A seasoned global luxury connoisseur, Rishabh remarked, "India is a land where opulence meets understatement, and elegance is a way of life. Nothing mirrors the vibrancy of our nation quite like our cinema. Tonight, we honour the magic of filmmaking and the discerning spirit of India."

The event also spotlighted Water for Harmony, the flagship campaign of OpenAg Foundation, co-founded by agro-tech titan Jai Shroff and chaired by Rajnikant Shroff, with a mission to bring clean drinking water to one million people across Southern Africa. The evening raised a remarkable USD 1.3 million, with standout contributions from Caroline Scheufele (USD 100,000) and Varun Chaudhary (USD 25,000).

Jai Shroff shared, "Water for Harmony builds on a successful pilot in Zambia, where we drilled 10 boreholes, addressing a region where fewer than 50% of the population has access to safe drinking water."

