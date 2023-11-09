NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 9: Rishihood University, known for its commitment towards impactful research, is now accepting applications for its Ph.D. program. Aspiring scholars with a passion for making a real-world difference through research are encouraged to apply by November 15, 2023, for the January 2024 intake.

The Ph.D. program is designed to create social impact through research, which will have a lasting effect on society, industry, and policy-making. Speaking about the same, Dr. Kirti Dutta, Dean of Research, said, "We propose a dynamic theory of social impact through research which is revolutionary in itself. The impact of Rishihood University will be a multiplicative function of the research findings of our scholars that will help institutionalize practices and will definitely contribute to the growth of the economy."

Here are the key program highlights for reference:

* Application Fee: No application fee for applying to the program.

* Course Fee: A one-time registration fee of Rs. 15,000 (refundable) and a semester fee of Rs. 15,000 for the batch starting in 2023.

* Stipend and Perks: On-campus Ph.D. students will receive a stipend of Rs. 50,000, along with hostel accommodation and meals. They will also work as teaching and research associates.

* To apply, candidates must submit a synopsis of the research they propose to undertake and a Statement of Purpose (SOP). The SOP should reflect their interests, motivations, and how their Ph.D. work will influence stakeholders and policy-making, among other aspects.

To apply for the course, candidates should have a master's degree or equivalent with at least 55% marks. Applicants with more than three years of industry/teaching/professional experience will be preferred by the University and relaxation in marks will be applicable for specific categories as per UGC guidelines. The selection can happen through various national eligibility exams, or Rishihood University's PhD Entrance Test (RUPET).

Rishihood University focuses on the transformative power of knowledge and research. As Shri Shobhit Mathurji, the Honourable Vice Chancellor, puts it, "The great responsibility every university is mandated with, is producing unbiased and unadulterated standpoints on wide ranging issues - from the political and social to the ecological and subjective. Academicians must work in tandem with industry, civil society, policymakers, and government to produce knowledge for humanistic and spiritual development and benefit."

For detailed eligibility information, please refer to the official website - rishihood.edu.in/phd.

Rishihood University, instituted in Sonepat, Haryana in 2020 is India's first impact university. Based on the ideologies of Swami Vivekanand's concept of Rishihood, the University aims to impart impactful education and inculcate leadership capacity to its students with a curriculum anchored on self-leadership, mentorship, experience and multi-disciplinary learning.

Founded and led by people who come from a diverse set of backgrounds including business, public life, spirituality, academia, social entrepreneurship, technology, and social work, the University offers a multi-disciplinary, multidimensional, and multimodal way of learning.

