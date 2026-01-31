NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 31: Roca, the global leader in bathroom design and innovation, continues to set industry benchmarks with over a century of excellence since its founding in 1917. With a presence spanning more than 170 countries and supported by 81 production plants worldwide, Roca has established itself as the ultimate reference for creating exceptional bathroom experiences. The company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, design, and sustainability has made it a trusted name in homes and commercial spaces across five continents.

In India, Roca has built a strong foundation through Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited, operating eight state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and maintaining a robust pan-India retail presence. The brand represents premium bathroom solutions that combine Spanish design heritage with cutting-edge technology, catering to the evolving needs of Indian consumers who seek both sophistication and functionality in their living spaces.

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 represents a revolutionary advancement in electronic toilets and smart water closet toilet technology, embodying the pinnacle of Roca's research and development efforts. This next-generation smart toilet seamlessly integrates advanced hygiene systems, intelligent automation, and sustainable design principles to deliver an unparalleled bathroom experience that transforms daily routines into moments of comfort and wellbeing.

Revolutionary Features of In-Wash® Insignia 2.0

Dual UV Light Technology for Maximum Sterilisation

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 introduces an advanced dual UV light system that elevates hygiene to unprecedented levels. This cutting-edge solution features a self-cleaning nozzle equipped with UV light technology and an integrated water sterilisation system. As water flows through the system, powerful UV-C light actively targets and neutralises harmful bacteria and viruses, delivering water that meets the highest standards of purity. The intelligent self-cleaning nozzle operates by applying water before and after each use, while UV light treatment removes 99.9% of all bacteria, providing users with complete peace of mind.

Electrolytic Water Disinfection System

Roca's innovative electrolytic water system represents a breakthrough in automated hygiene maintenance for electronic toilets. Designed to disinfect nozzles before and after each use, this advanced technology eliminates up to 99% of harmful pathogens including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. The electrolysed water process ensures impeccable hygiene through self-cleaning nozzles that maintain optimal cleanliness without manual intervention, delivering consistent protection and superior sanitation.

Roca Rimless® Vortex - Signature Innovation

The 360° Roca Rimless® Vortex flushing system stands as Roca's signature innovation, delivering maximum hygiene through intelligent engineering. This revolutionary dual flush toilet design ensures thorough cleaning while minimising water consumption, using just 3.8 litres per full flush. The system generates an effective 360° whirlwind flushing action that reaches every corner of the bowl up to four times, guaranteeing unparalleled cleanliness. By eliminating the traditional rim, the design removes hidden areas where bacteria can accumulate, while the powerful vortex motion ensures complete coverage and superior sanitation with every flush.

Optimum Hygiene with Supraglaze® Ag+ Technology

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 elevates cleanliness through the integration of an antibacterial seat and Roca's exclusive Supraglaze® Ag+ glazing technology. This advanced ceramic coating creates an extremely smooth and waterproof surface that actively resists bacterial growth and prevents the accumulation of dirt and microorganisms. The Supraglaze® finish allows dirt particles to slide off effortlessly, maintaining a pristine appearance with minimal maintenance while continuously inhibiting bacterial adhesion.

Soft Front Wash and Rear Wash with Multi-Stream Technology

In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 introduces an advanced washing system that delivers the next level of cleaning efficiency, responding precisely to individual needs and preferences. The innovative multi-stream technology offers customisable washing sprays for both rear and front cleansing, ensuring optimal comfort and thorough hygiene. This sophisticated system allows users to personalise their experience, adapting water pressure, temperature, and spray patterns to achieve the perfect wash every time.

Coanda Effect - State-of-the-Art Drying Technology

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 harnesses the scientific principle of the Coanda effect to deliver state-of-the-art drying performance. This aerodynamic phenomenon inspired the precision-engineered design of the drying nozzle, which directs warm air exactly where it is needed with exceptional accuracy. By optimising airflow dynamics, this innovative system accelerates the drying process by 20%, ensuring peak performance at any power level while reducing energy consumption.

In-Tank® Pro - Integrated Design Excellence

In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 showcases In-Tank® technology, another signature innovation from Roca that integrates the cistern directly into the water closet toilet bowl. This unique architectural approach maximises available bathroom space while seamlessly combining aesthetic elegance with practical functionality. Powered by advanced in-pump technology, the In-Tank® Pro system delivers powerful and consistent flushing performance that remains unaffected by fluctuations in water supply pressure, using just 3.8 litres of water per flush.

Automatic Functions - The Connected Toilet Experience

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 transforms the bathroom experience through intelligent automation powered by advanced presence sensors. As users approach, the seat and lid open automatically in welcome, creating a touchless, hygienic interaction. Following use, the system initiates automatic flushing and concludes with automatic lid closure, ensuring complete hands-free operation. This seamless integration of automated functions elevates convenience while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene.

The Best Bathroom Experience

The Roca In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 represents more than a smart toilet. It embodies Roca's century-long commitment to excellence, innovation, and wellbeing. By integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design, Roca has created a bathroom solution that transforms daily routines into moments of comfort and care. From its advanced dual UV sterilisation and electrolytic disinfection to its intuitive automatic functions and space-saving In-Tank® design, every feature has been meticulously crafted to deliver the best bathroom experience.

The In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 sets a new standard in smart bathroom technology and electronic toilets, offering users the perfect combination of hygiene, efficiency, and sophisticated design that elevates the modern bathroom into a personal sanctuary. As Roca continues to lead the global bathroom industry, the In-Wash® Insignia 2.0 stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to creating products that enhance lives and redefine what's possible in bathroom innovation.

For more information, you may visit www.roca.in or call 7777-87-7622, Follow Roca on Instagram (@roca_india) and on Linkedin (www.linkedin.com/company/roca-bathroom-products-private-limited/).

