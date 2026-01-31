Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Everything Known So Far - Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Samsung is preparing the Galaxy S26 series as its next flagship family, promising meaningful upgrades across camera, display, battery and on-device AI. Samsung will reportedly launch a three phone lineup - Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra in the 'Unpacked' event expected to be hosted on 25 February 2026.

Samsung Galaxy S26 - Premium refinement and smarter features

Samsung aims to refine what worked on the S25 while adding new hardware and software to sharpen the user experience. Rumours include better charging, improvements in of AI features, and camera sensor upgrades for the Ultra model. Samsung is reportedly balancing innovation with supply-chain realities, keeping a three-model strategy for broad market coverage.

Design and display expectations

Samsung appears to favour evolutionary design changes that improve ergonomics, durability and daylight visibility while keeping a recognisable Galaxy aesthetic. Leaks indicate a focus on premium materials, a unified camera module and OLED panels tuned for high brightness and colour accuracy.

Expected specs:

- Panel type: LTPO OLED with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate across the range.

- Brightness: Peak brightness likely to exceed 2,000 nits on the Ultra for HDR content and outdoor legibility, with lower but strong HBM figures on base and Plus models.

- Colour and depth: 10-bit colour support and 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate colour reproduction.

- Sizes: Expected 6.1-6.8-inch range across S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra, with the Plus and Ultra offering larger diagonals.

- Durability: Glass-and-metal build with improved drop and scratch resistance; Samsung is likely to retain IP68 water and dust resistance.

Cameras and image processing

Image processing is the headline area for the S26 family, with the Ultra tipped to receive the most significant sensor and computational upgrades. Samsung is expected to combine larger sensors, improved optical zoom modules and advanced on-device AI to deliver better low-light performance and higher fidelity zoom.

Expected specs:

- Ultra main sensor: Larger high-resolution primary sensor (rumours suggest a move to a new flagship sensor with improved pixel binning and dynamic range).

- Zoom system: Periscope telephoto on the Ultra with improved optical zoom and hybrid zoom up to 100x digital in software, with better optical stabilisation.

- Ultra-wide and tele: Upgraded ultra-wide optics and a dedicated telephoto on higher models for improved portrait and landscape capture.

- Video: Enhanced HDR video processing, improved stabilisation and higher-quality low-light video modes; 4K recording expected across models.

- AI features: On-device multi-frame stacking, scene optimisation and real-time noise reduction driven by new AI pipelines.

Performance, battery and AI

Samsung will combine the latest regional chipsets with optimised One UI software and deeper on-device AI. Expect balanced gains in sustained performance, smarter power management and new AI features that assist photography, productivity and system efficiency.

Expected specs:

- Chipsets: Region-dependent latest Exynos and Snapdragon flagship silicon variants.

- Memory and storage: Multiple RAM tiers (likely 8GB-12GB) and UFS 4.0 storage options.

- Battery and charging: Incremental battery increases with faster wired charging (rumours of higher-wattage charging for Plus/Ultra) and improved battery management.

- On-device AI: Enhanced assistant features, camera AI, and system optimisations running locally for privacy and speed.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series - Expected lineup

Samsung Galaxy S26

A compact flagship aimed at buyers who prioritise pocketable ergonomics and flagship features without the Ultra price premium. Expect a balanced mix of performance, camera improvements and efficient battery life.

Expected specs:

- Display: ~6.1-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, 10-bit colour.

- Processor: Region-dependent latest Snapdragon or Exynos variant.

- Memory/Storage: Likely 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS options.

- Cameras: Upgraded main sensor, improved ultra-wide, 4K video support.

- Battery: ~4,000-4,500 mAh with faster wired charging than S25.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus

A larger, longer-lasting model for users who want a bigger screen and stronger battery without the Ultra's top camera hardware. It will bridge mainstream and pro features.

Expected specs:

- Display: ~6.6-6.8-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, higher sustained brightness.

- Processor: Flagship-class silicon per region.

- Memory/Storage: 8GB-12GB RAM, 256GB likely; UFS 4.0 probable.

- Cameras: Improved sensors and stabilisation over base model.

- Battery: ~4,500-5,000 mAh with faster wired charging rumours.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The headline model focused on photography, AI and sustained performance; it will target creators and power users with the best sensors, highest brightness and advanced AI processing.

Expected specs:

- Display: ~6.8-6.9-inch LTPO OLED, adaptive 120Hz, very high peak brightness for HDR.

- Processor: Top regional chipset (best Snapdragon or Exynos).

- Memory/Storage: 12GB-16GB RAM, 512GB-1TB options possible.

- Cameras: Larger primary sensor, advanced pixel-binning, periscope telephoto with extended hybrid zoom and superior OIS.

- Battery and charging: ~5,000 mAh with rumours of 60W+ wired charging and improved battery optimisation.

Expected pricing and availability

Samsung will price the S26 series to compete in the premium segment; early India estimates place the range from around Rs. 89,999 for the base model up to Rs. 1,39,999 or higher for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, depending on configuration and launch offers. Final prices will be confirmed at Samsung Unpacked supposedly being held on 25 February 2026. Here are the expected prices for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series:

- Samsung Galaxy S26 (base): Rs. 89,999* (approx.)

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Rs. 1,09,999* (approx.)

- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Rs. 1,39,999* (approx.)

*Disclaimer: Prices and specifications are based on available sources and may vary by region or retailer. Please visit Bajaj Finserv partner stores to get the latest prices and offers.

