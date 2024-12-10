PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: Rossell Techsys Ltd. (ROSSTECH), a leading aerospace and defense service provider, has been awarded the prestigious 'Outstanding Supplier Recognition' by Lockheed Martin at the 10th Lockheed Martin Suppliers Conference held at Bangalore. This honour was bestowed for its exceptional performance as a sub-tier partner, delivering high-quality products and services in support of Lockheed Martin's Global commitments.

The recognition highlights Rossell Techsys' commitment to delivering on-time solutions and superior customer service, placing it among a select group of suppliers that consistently meet Lockheed Martin's stringent global standards.

"We are delighted by this recognition from Lockheed Martin. It has been a strong relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and consistent adherence to Lockheed Martin's stringent requirements. It encourages us to continue to invest in purposeful, mutually rewarding relationships, aligned with the objectives of an 'Aatamanirbhar India'. We look forward to deepening our partnership as we explore future initiatives together," said Rishab Gupta, Managing Director- Rossell Techsys Limited.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Lockheed Martin. It is a testament to the outstanding collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Rossell, supported by the expertise and commitment of our team. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence and strengthening our valued partnership with Lockheed Martin," added Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Director, Rossell Techsys Inc and Advisor -Rossell Techsys Limited.

Lockheed Martin Leadership commended the partnership, stating: "Rossell Techsys has been a key partner, from India, and has been instrumental in consistently delivering a unique customer focussed experience, high-quality products, fully complying to the global standards of Lockheed Martin, in the Sikorsky MH-60R SEAHAWK® helicopter program. Their reliability and robustness have been key to the success of the program, and we look forward to further enhancing our collaboration moving forward."

Rossell Techsys' commitment to customer satisfaction, reliability, and consistent quality has earned it a trusted role in critical projects like the MH-60R helicopter, essential to global maritime defense operations, including for the Indian Navy. The company also supports Lockheed Martin on platforms such as the F-16, C-130J, Arrowhead, and Sonobuoy, reinforcing its position as a key partner in mission-critical defense programs.

About Rossell Techsys:

Rossell Techsys Ltd. (ROSSTECH), listed on NSE and BSE, is a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions.

