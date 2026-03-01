Beijing [China], March 1 (ANI): The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it a trampling of basic tenets of international law and the United Nations.

The Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA urged for stopping the escalations.

In a post on X, the MFA said, "The attack and killing of Iran's supreme leader is a grave violation of Iran's sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint effort to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large."

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday that attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran during US-Iran negotiations were "unacceptable," according to state news agency Xinhua.

Wang said the "blatant killing of a sovereign leader" and the incitement of regime change were unacceptable, after Iran reported the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

China is calling for an immediate cessation of military action, a return to dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible, and joint opposition to unilateral actions, the minister said.

The United States and Israel launched their attacks early on Saturday, targeting Iran's military capability. China's ministry on Saturday expressed concern over the strikes and called for an immediate ceasefire, urging all sides to avoid escalation and to resume dialogue and negotiation. It said Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected, as per The Jerusalem Post.

On Sunday, China's embassy in Israel issued a notice advising Chinese citizens in Israel to evacuate to safer areas within the country as soon as possible or to leave for Egypt via the Taba border crossing.

China's foreign ministry on Sunday also urged Chinese citizens in Iran to leave "as soon as possible," listing four land routes to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey and Iraq.

In a commentary on Sunday, China's state-run Xinhua news agency criticised the attack, calling it "brazen aggression against a sovereign nation" and "power politics and hegemony."

Xinhua said Washington's use of military coercion was a "flagrant violation" of the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and a departure from "fundamental norms of international relations."

Separately, Hong Kong-based airline operator Cathay Group 1981.HK on Saturday suspended operations in the Middle East, affecting passenger flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh as well as freighter services through Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Cathay, the parent of Cathay Pacific Airways 0293.HK, said in a statement, as per The Jerusalem Post.

It said it is re-routing flights that typically pass over the affected area. The conflict has caused widespread flight disruptions and cancellations. (ANI)

