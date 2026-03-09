NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9: The Rotary Club of Chennai Legends, in association with Rotary International District 3234, organised Rotosew, an initiative to donate 225 motorised sewing machines to women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in the city, in commemoration of International Women's Day, to support them in starting their own tailoring ventures.

Prior to the distribution of the sewing machines, the Rotary Club of Chennai Legends conducted a two-month vocational training programme for the beneficiaries in stitching kids', men's and women's garments at its Rotary Skill Development Centre located at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women.

AKS Rtn. Er. Muruganandam M, RI Director (2025-27) and RI Vice President (2026-27), attended the event as the Chief Guest, while AKS Rtn. Vinod Saraogi, District Governor (2025-26), was the Guest of Honour. The event was also graced by Rtn. Ravi Sundaresan, District Governor Nominee (2028-29); PDG Rtn. Sridhar J, RRFC (2026-27); Rtn. NS Saravanan, Immediate Past District Governor; Rtn. Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Project Chair, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends; and Rtn. Dr. M. Durga Mohan, Chair - CSR, Rotary Club of Chennai Legends.

The Rotary Club of Chennai Legends had donated 200 sewing machines under the Rotosew initiative last year and plans to make the programme an annual feature. The club is also seeking Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from corporate houses to expand the reach and impact of the initiative.

In her comments, Rtn Dr. Durga Mohan said, "Rotosew is not just about donating sewing machines; it is about enabling women to build sustainable livelihoods with dignity. Through our two-month vocational training programme, the beneficiaries are trained in stitching kids', men's and women's garments, equipping them with practical skills that are immediately marketable. With the growing demand for tailoring and customised apparel, this skill offers strong opportunities for self-employment and income generation. Beyond training and equipment, we are also working to create market linkages by connecting these women with corporate customers and bulk orders, helping them establish steady income streams."

Recently, the Rotary Club of Chennai Legends in association with Rotary Dist 3234 had organised Gift of Mobility, an initiative under which 225 bicycles along with helmets were distributed to school-going girls to support continuity in education and ensure their safety while commuting. As part of the initiative, the club also conducted a hands-on road safety programme to equip the students with the knowledge and confidence to ride safely.

