Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): In response to India's COVID-19 crisis, Round Table India (RTI), a nonreligious, nonpolitical and nonsectarian organization, has launched Project H.E.A.L (Healthcare Enhancement for Active Living) with the aim to facilitate the improvement of medical infrastructure across the country.

At launch, H.E.A.L has already undertaken relief projects worth Rs 55 Crore in partnership with various corporates.

Project H.E.A.L entails movable or permanent infrastructure intervention such as building augmentation/repairs, creation of special wards, toilets, donation of medical equipment like ventilators, COVID vaccine refrigerators, oxygen line systems, oxygen concentrators, ambulances and hospital cots. This announcement comes at a time where immediate and sustained support is primary, and such contributions will help with much needed COVID relief during and post the intense outbreak.

Through Project H.E.A.L, RTI has encouraged its corporate partners to facilitate relief and offer help to those hit hardest in India during this uncertain and daunting time. The project will provide holistic support to the wider community in India. Some projects which have been initiated under Project H.E.A.L include:

* Rs 7 crore hospital infrastructure interventions across the country with Cognizant Outreach, Vestige Marketing, etc. alike to encourage its network to join the cause and support India's COVID relief.

* Rs 8.78 crore infrastructure donations across Bengaluru in partnership with corporate donors like Swiss-Re, Blackstone, Embassy Group, Yahoo Employee Foundation India (YEFI), etc.

* Rs 3 crores in the oxygen line setups across the country with the Sood Charity Foundation

* Rs 25 crore govt. and charitable hospital equipment augmentation project with Association of 41ers Club of India under Project ONEMOREBREATH (OMB)

Priyesh Shah, National President (2020-21), Round Table India, said "The COVID Pandemic has revealed the fragility of our healthcare system and brought to light the desperate need to bolster and improve it. After doing extensive and profound work in the education sector of India, we are now extending our support to enhance the healthcare system in India through Project H.E.A.L. We believe true change can happen when corporates come together for a bigger cause and we have already seen a tremendous response to the project. This will help bring about change and improve society at a national level."

Besides the pilot projects in partnership with corporates, RTI tables across the country have come forward and supported their communities and cities during the second wave. Donations worth 12 crore have been made by members to facilitate and improve medical facilities across the country.

Round Table India is a transitional organization, whereby office bearers change every year in July. The Changeover ceremony was held at Chennai on 23rd July 2021 where Tr. Moriya Phillip took over as the National President for the year 2021-22, which is the 60th year of RTI's service to the nation.

Round Table India is a nonreligious, nonpolitical and nonsectarian organization offering their members the best opportunity to connect and enjoy fellowship whilst giving something back to their community. Round Table India has around 340+ tables across 100+ cities and towns, comprising businessmen, entrepreneurs, technocrats, professionals and people who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community. 3041 projects and 7141 classrooms in schools across the country have been built by RTI, impacting 7.86 million children under their long term national project - Freedom through Education.

Round Table India Trust is a Public Charitable Trust registered u/s 12 AA of IT Act. It has got 80 G approval issued by ITO, Chennai. It has also obtained FCRA registration from Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi to receive foreign donations. It also has CSR registration with MCA which allows receiving corporate donations under CSR initiatives.

