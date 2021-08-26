Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant has officially launched a slew of products at the Smarter Living 2022 event. These products include Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X Series, Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro, Mi Running Shoes, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition and Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro. Mi Band 6 will be available for sale via Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores from August 30, 2021. Mi TV 5X Series will go on sale from September 7 via Flipkart, Mi Home, Mi Studio. Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 Event: Mi Band 6, Mi TV 5X, Mi Notebook Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming Here.

Mi Smart Band 6 has been introduced as the successor to the Mi Band 5 which was launched in India last year. Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch full-screen AMOLED display. It comes with health features such as SpO2 tracking or blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, breathing exercise and more.

Mi Band 6 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

There it is, the finery of it all, brought to you by #SmarterLiving2020 ✨😍 We'll be right back with a quiz and some fabulous giveaways at 2:30 pm! Stay tuned! ❤️ https://t.co/r2G9WjWamz pic.twitter.com/4L4Okz33cq — Mi India #SmarterLiving2022 (@XiaomiIndia) August 26, 2021

The fitness tracker comes in 30 different modes including basketball, boxing, walking, running, HIIT, core training, Zumba, pilates, badminton and many more. The device is 50-meter water-resistant and is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life with heavy usage and 14 days in normal mode. Mi Smart Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499.

Mi TV 5X Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi TV 5X Series comes in 3 variants - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. It gets a premium metallic bezel-less design and a metallic stand. It comes with a 4K HDR display, vivid picture engine 2 technology and adaptive brightness. Mi TV 5X gets 40W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The smart TV ships with the new PatchWall 4 user interface, 75+ free live channels, kids mode and more. The smart TV also comes with far-field mics powered by Google Assistant and runs on AndroidTV 10 OS. Other features include ARC, Auto Low Latency mode, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Mi TV 5X 43-inch model is priced at Rs 31,999 whereas the 50-inch and 55-inch variants cost Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999 respectively.

Mi Notebook (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to Mi Notebook Series, it comes in two variants - Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra. Mi Notebook Pro is priced at Rs 56,999 with a Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM whereas the Core i5 model with 16GB RAM costs Rs 59,999. On the other hand, the laptop with a Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM retails at Rs 72,999. Mi Notebook Ultra with 8GB RAM and Intel Core SoC is priced at Rs 59,999 whereas the Core i5 + 16GB RAM and Core i7 + 16GB RAM models cost Rs 63,999 and Rs 76,999 respectively.

Mi Notebook Pro gets a 14-inch 2.5K display with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. On the other hand, Mi Notebook Ultra flaunts a 15.6-inch 3.2k display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Mi TV 5X Series comes in two processor options - Intel Core i5 and Core i7 with Intel Iris Xe graphics paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both models run on Windows 10 Home out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).