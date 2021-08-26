The summer transfer window will deadline is fast approaching as it shuts on August 31, 2021, and now Manchester City is actually preparing for Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to the club. The Premier League club is keen on signing the Juventus star after missing out on Harry Kane in the transfer window. If reports are to be believed, the Premier League club has offered the Juventus star a two-year contract worth £230,000-a-week. The move is taking place after they lost out on a bid to Harry Kane who was rumoured to join Man City. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Manchester City Could Reportedly Sign CR7 After Harry Kane Agrees to Stay at Tottenham Hotspurs.

However, they do not want to pay Juventus the transfer fee. The further report states the Old Lady wants around £25million for the player. Now it would be interesting to see if things end up being in favour of Ronaldo who is reportedly keen to quit Juventus. No sooner was Harry Kane confirmed to be at Tottenham Hotspurs, the fans started trending Ronaldo to Man City on social media. A lot has been said about Ronaldo's transfer of late after he was benched in the opening match of Serie A 2021-22.

Juventus was hosted by Udinese and the fans were shocked to find Cristiano Ronaldo's name missing out from the starting XI. But Massimilano Allegri had said that it was his decision to drop CR7 from the side. He did come into the game as a substitute and even scored a goal which was disallowed. Pavel Nedved however is confident that CR7 will stay with Juventus.

