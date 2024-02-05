SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 5: Ruhan Komandur, a 14-year-old boy, recently clinched the National Championship title in the Under 16 singles category AITA Championship series (CS 7). Throughout the tournament, he displayed an impressive performance, not dropping a single set until the finals. In a thrilling championship match held at Murugan Academy, Bengaluru, on February 2, 2024, he secured victory over N. Vedant with a score line of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. His exceptional performance underscored his prowess on the tennis court, leaving spectators and competitors alike in awe of the young athlete's talent and dedication.

The AITA CS-7 Champions Series is a prestigious national ranking event organized by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) that took place from January 29th to February 2nd. Held at the Murugan Academy of Tennis in Bengaluru, the tournament showcased the remarkable skills and competitive spirit of young tennis players in the Under 16 category. The event, forming part of the AITA Championship Series, provided a platform for emerging talents to display their prowess on the tennis court. With participants from across the country vying for the coveted title, the championship series offered an intense and exciting competition, contributing to the growth and development of tennis at the national level.

In addition to this, just the previous week, Ruhan Komandur captivated audiences and competitors alike with his exceptional performance at the recent Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) event. He has garnered a notable rating of 8.3, reflecting not only his proficiency on the tennis court but also his strategic prowess and mental resilience. The UTR event provided a platform for players to demonstrate their abilities in a competitive setting, and Ruhan's dominance underscored his consistent excellence. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, 11-year-old Aryan Komandur is also actively participating in various AITA championships, showcasing his burgeoning talent in the tennis arena. Both the Komandur brothers are studying at Bishop Cotton Boys School, St. Marks Road, Bengaluru.

Ruhan Komandur said, "Several international schools have invited me to join their scholarship programs. My parents always encourage me to prioritize my physical and mental fitness. They say it's important to build a strong foundation while I'm young. This year, I'm aiming to compete in the ITF, taking one step at a time toward my tennis dreams."

