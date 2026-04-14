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New Delhi [India], April 14: The Indian Rupee is expected to face intense pressure this week, likely testing the Rs 93.50 per dollar levels, as it navigates a "triple threat" of geopolitical escalation, surging energy costs, and a resurgent US Dollar, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

"The outlook for the Indian Rupee this week is decidedly bearish," the report said. The breakdown of US-Iran diplomatic efforts and the implementation of a naval blockade in the Persian Gulf has reignited fears of a catastrophic disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude above $102 per barrel.

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The report notes that the Rupee's immediate trajectory will be dictated by whether Brent crude stabilizes or continues its climb. "While the RBI's substantial forex reserves of $697.1bln provide a defensive cushion, the immediate trajectory of the Rupee will be dictated by whether Brent crude stabilizes or continues its climb."

The domestic currency has witnessed sharp two-way volatility over the past week. It briefly recovered from record lows of Rs 95.23 per US dollar before weakening again towards the Rs 93.30 per dollar level. The movement has largely been driven by rapidly evolving developments related to the US-Iran conflict and its impact on global oil markets.

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A temporary ceasefire earlier in the week supported the rupee, which appreciated to around Rs 92.40 per dollar as crude oil prices slipped below USD 100 per barrel. However, the relief was short-lived as diplomatic talks broke down, followed by an escalation that included a US naval blockade impacting oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. This led to a fresh spike in crude prices above USD 100 per barrel, exerting renewed pressure on the rupee.

The report noted that crude oil has once again emerged as the key macro driver for the Indian currency. Given India's heavy dependence on energy imports, rising crude prices are heightening concerns over a widening current account deficit and increasing imported inflation, both of which are negative for the rupee.

It further highlighted that every USD 10 per barrel rise in crude oil prices could widen India's current account deficit by approximately USD 15 billion annually, indicating the currency's high sensitivity to energy price shocks.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index has strengthened amid safe-haven demand and elevated US bond yields, putting additional pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee. Foreign portfolio investors have also continued to pull out funds from Indian markets, with outflows exceeding USD 20 billion since February 2026, adding to downside risks.

However, despite these challenges, RBIs foreign exchange reserves, at around USD 697 billion, are expected to provide a cushion to manage volatility and prevent disorderly movements in the currency.

Global sentiment remains tilted towards risk-off assets, while elevated US yields continue to support dollar strength. Going forward, trends in crude oil prices and developments in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, will be key factors influencing the rupee's trajectory.

While RBI intervention and strong reserves may help contain sharp volatility,

the broader bias for the rupee remains weak in the current macroeconomic environment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)