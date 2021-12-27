Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI/ATK): Recently released web show 'Khatta Meetha' by RVCJ Originals is a complete family entertainer. You can enjoy it with your friends and family with a bowl of popcorn.

The series will keep you hooked till the end. The series resonates with the viewer because of its simplicity and portrayal of the daily lives of the youth and family.

Songs are the life and soul of any entertainment content. All of these songs help us connect emotionally with the series, movies or any visual content. Rohan Rohan's music has rightly been one of the high points of RVCJ's Khatta Meetha. The 'Mere Yaar Aa Bhi Jaa' song hit people's hearts with the cupid's arrow in second episode of 'Khatta Meetha' and is composed by popular duo 'Rohan Rohan'. Rohan Rohan is a well-known Indian Music Director duo of Hindi and Marathi films and numerous television series as well. They are recognized and well received for their noteworthy works in Bollywood movies as Sanju, Bypass Road, Thackray and Marathi movies including Bucket List, Ventilator and Baba.

The duo has successfully grabbed the attention of the viewers with their commendable and noteworthy music. This song 'Mere Yaar Aa Bhi Ja' fills everyone with a nostalgic feeling of their first childhood love. It beautifully expresses the excitement one feels right before when they meet their crush or first love and the impatience that tags along with the excitement. This song is pictured on Mohak Meet & Prerna Thakur and is all about that emotional roller coaster you go through when you experience the feeling of first love.

It talks about one's 'Bachpan ka Pyar', an emotional and memorable moment in everyone's life and attracts the youth with its catchy and relatable lyrics penned by Rohan Gokhale & Prashant Soni. Rohan Pradhan's melodious & soothing voice in the song gives goosebumps & hits your heart perfectly which compels you to hum and dance to the tunes of the song. The music and song are bagged with a happy and upbeat momentum.

Director of the show Raj R. Gupta who had already worked with the duo in his debut film 'Baba' was glad when he came on board & got to know that he will be working with Rohan Rohan again. Creators of the show Pankaj Kothawade & Ashwin Salunke are music lovers & they have worked with Rohan Rohan on many different projects. But the team became strong & confident when their vision about songs & music of the show matched and such a beautiful song came out and not only did justice to the show but uplifted the value of the content to next level.

"While creating this show', I could never think of anyone except Rohan Rohan for music. People see them as composers but for me they are partners for telling a story. They listen and understand every brief with patience and compose the music with deep understanding of the content. Apart from the song Mere Yaar Aa Bhi Jaa, they have uplifted the show with apt background score which is being appreciated & loved by the audience too! " - said Pankaj Kothawade, Creative Producer, RVCJ Media

"I always cherish my childhood memories & hence when we were discussing about the screenplay of the second episode, I found it so relatable that I had already started imagining a beautiful song in the episode. Because sometimes you don't need lengthy scenes with impactful dialogues to tell the story, but a song with beautiful visuals leaves a much better impact on the audience's mind and steals the show and I feel we achieved it with the song"- said Ashwin Salunke, Executive Producer, RVCJ Media

'Mere Yaar Aa Bhi Jaa' is available for public listening on all leading audio streaming platforms. This song and series will stay ingrained in our hearts for a long time.

Listen Song From below platform -

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/7IgvaJmBG40ukGD7CLBWfv?si=9fbac62003ab4bb2

Gaana: https://gaana.com/song/mere-yaar-aa-bhi-jaa

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.in/albums/B09NKWN8PV?marketplaceId=A3K6Y4MI8GDYMT&musicTerritory=IN&ref=dm_sh_parRnYcXClwQtGvlvtbGJ5p96

JioSaavn: https://www.jiosaavn.com/song/mere-yaar-aa-bhi-jaa/EwcTARUEBgU

Wynk Music: https://wynk.in/u/LlOeeKtKC

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/mere-yaar-aa-bhi-jaa/1600081582?i=1600081836

