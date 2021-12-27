After losing the last match against Pakistan in a last-ball thriller, the U-19 India team is all set to take on U-19 Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But first, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match. So the match will be held at the ICC Academy Ground No.2, Dubai and will begin at 11.00 am IST and 09.30 am local time. So India had quite a great start in the tournament with a win against UAE. Ahmad Khan Shines As Pakistan U19 Win by 2 Wickets.

But the loss against Pakistan was surely quite disappointing for the team. IND vs AFG match happened to be a do-or-die encounter for both sides. The India team needs to pull up their socks and do well in this match to stay in this contest. Afghanistan on the other hand made quite a poor start as they were bowled out on 52 against Pakistan but then pulled off a stunning win over UAE U19 by 140. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 Asia Cup 2021 match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai on December 27, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 AM local time.

Where To Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of U19 Asia Cup 2021 in India, hence fans will not be able to catch the live-action of the India vs Afghanistan match on their TV sets. Star Sports would telecast only the final match.

How To Watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+Hotstar would provide live streaming of only the final match of the tournament. However, fans can tune into the Asian Cricket Council YouTube page as they can likely stream the IND U19 vs AFG U19 clash live on their channel.

