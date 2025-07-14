New Delhi [India], 14 July (India): In a landmark step towards bolstering India's renewable energy capacity, SAEL Industries Limited, through its subsidiary SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, announced plans to invest approximately Rs 8,200 crore in an integrated solar manufacturing facility under the jurisdiction of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The project will include a 5 GW solar cell manufacturing unit and a 5 GW solar module production line.

Additionally, the facility will produce high-efficiency TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cells, positioning itself as a major player in the global solar technology landscape.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, handed over a Letter of Comfort to Sukhbir Singh Awla, Co-Founder and Director of SAEL Industries Limited. Construction is expected to begin within the year under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

"Uttar Pradesh is charting a bold and aggressive path towards renewable energy, setting an ambitious target of generating green energy. Projects like the one undertaken by SAEL's ₹8,000 crore are vital to achieving this. This is the future, and Uttar Pradesh is ready to lead," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sukhbir Awla highlighted the strategic importance of the project, saying, "This facility will be a major leap for scaling our manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing our contribution to the future of solar manufacturing in India."

He further added that, "Setting up this integrated facility in Uttar Pradesh allows us to bring technology and manufacturing close to home while contributing actively to India's clean energy transition. It aligns with the state's solar policy and national missions like Viksit Bharat @2047 and Atmanirbhar Bharat and enables us to contribute towards strengthening the domestic supply chain, reducing reliance on solar equipment imports."

Once operational, SAEL's total solar manufacturing capacity will increase to 8.5 GW. The facility also supports the company's backward integration strategy aimed at strengthening its growing Solar Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio, which currently stands at over 6.7 GW across India. (ANI)

