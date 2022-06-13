New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/PR Newswire): Saloni Heart Foundation (SHF) an NGO based in California, USA has awarded MBBS scholarship grants to five highly meritorious underprivileged Indian students. This is in addition to the six children who were granted scholarships last year. In addition, they have helped 10 other students get scholarships through different partnerships.

SHF was started by Milli and Himanshu Seth after the death of their 13-year-old daughter, Saloni, in 2018. Their daughter suffered from congenital heart disease and was a victim of lack of care.

Saloni always dreamt of being a pediatric cardio-thoracic surgeon like Dr V Mohan Reddy who saved her life multiple times. The scholarship program run by SHF is a way to honor her dreams and support the dreams of highly meritorious students who otherwise would not be able to pay for their MBBS (Medicine) studies.

The scholarship covers not only the tuition fees of the kids but also living and meal expenses. In addition, HP India Inc sponsors each of the scholars with the latest personal computers to aid in their studies. SHF also runs mentorship program along with the scholarship supported by the world-class pediatric cardio thoracic surgeons, pediatric cardiologists and other influential leaders on SHF advisory panel. The mentorship provides both guidance and emotional support to the dreamers.

This year SHF has finalized 5 scholars out of 100 applicants who had applied for the scholarship from across India. SHF team and their volunteers invested 2 months in rigorous screening, background checks, phone interviews and video interviews. The criterion included All India NEET ranking, family income, class 12 board percentage, single parent/disability, personal essay, and video interviews.

The names of this year's winners of 'SHF MBBS 2022 Scholarship Award' are Sunil Kumar Sahoo, Radhaballava Behera, Mursid Khan, Dayasagar Swain, Akash Kumar Prajapat. With more than fifteen lakh (1.5 million) students who appeared for the National Eligibility Entrance Exam in 2021, Sunil Kumar son of a caretaker was ranked all India 1254, Akash Kumar, the son of a farmer from Rajasthan ranked 7027. All these students are from economically impoverished backgrounds, with severe constraints, borrowed books, no technology yet they cleared NEET with their grit & hard work and got admission in prestigious government medical colleges in India. These future doctors are going to change their own family's fate while serving thousands of patients.

The scholarship was felicitated through a virtual meeting on June 11, 2022, at 9:00 pm India time (8.30 AM Pacific time), by Dr V Mohan Reddy, Chief of the UCSF Division of Pediatric Cardio-Thoracic Surgery and Co-Director of the UCSF Pediatric Heart Center; Jackie Boucher, President, Children's HeartLink; Sumitro Dutta, Chief of Staff, Strategy and Business Planning- HP India, and other SHF team members and supporters. The ceremony was telecasted live on all social media platforms.

