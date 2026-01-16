The Podcast Series premieres today on YouTube, offering an intimate look into the Lives of India's Theatre Legends with Aahana as Host

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Samarya Creation Global Private Limited, a premier digital content creation and distribution company along with Working Panda Films, today announced the launch of "Curtain Call," an exclusive podcast series that delves into the vibrant and often untold stories of Indian theatre. Hosted by the dynamic and talented actress Aahana Kumra, the series premieres today at 1 PM on https://www.youtube.com/@CurtainCallwithAahana.

Also Read | BJP National President Election Announced: Party Unveils Timeline to Choose Next National Chief.

Each episode of "Curtain Call" features intimate, unscripted conversations with renowned theatre directors, actors, playwrights, and technicians, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the personal journeys, challenges, and triumphs of India's most celebrated theatre artists. Through in-depth conversations, the show explores the rich tapestry of Indian stagecraft, bringing to light the dedication and artistry that have shaped the country's theatrical landscape.

Watch Teaser - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTiHTtIDBl9/?igsh=dms3b3JiOGxwcHE4

Also Read | 'Border 2' Trailer Out! Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty Unite at the Borderline in Anurag Singh's Action-Packed War Drama (War Drama).

Season 1 Features India's Most Celebrated Theatre Artists

The 10-episode first season presents an extraordinary lineup of theatre legends:

- Ratna Pathak Shah & Naseeruddin Shah: National Award-winning actors, co-founders of legendary Motley Productions, and pioneers of parallel cinema with 40+ years shaping Indian theatre

- Makarand Deshpande: Legendary actor, director, and playwright with groundbreaking contributions to experimental theatre

- Rajat Kapoor & Vinay Pathak: Multi-talented actor-directors known for National Award-winning film "Raghu Romeo" and acclaimed theatrical productions, bringing innovative storytelling to both stage and screen

- Suchitra Pillai & Joy Sengupta: Seasoned theatre and film actors known for their powerful stage presence and nuanced performances

- Pratik Gandhi & Bhamini Oza Gandhi: Rising stars of Gujarati and Hindi theatre and cinema, representing the new generation carrying forward theatrical traditions

- Amrita Shubash & Sandesh Kulkarni: Acclaimed actors with deep roots in regional and contemporary theatre movements

- Amol Parashar & Priyanshu Painyuli: Versatile performers who seamlessly transition between theatre, film, and digital platforms

Preserving India's Theatrical Heritage Through Premium Digital Storytelling

Indian theatre has been the backbone of the country's performing arts, nurturing talent that has gone on to shine in cinema, television, and international stages. However, many stories of these iconic artists remain untold. "Curtain Call" aims to bridge this gap by creating a documented archive of conversations with theatre luminaries, while celebrating the entire theatrical ecosystem, from performers and directors to technicians and the venues that house this art form.

"Theatre is where I found my voice, my identity, and my purpose," said Aahana Kumra, host and curator of "Curtain Call." "Through this platform, I want to honour the masters who have paved the way and create a complete world that celebrates every dimension of Indian theatre. These conversations are not just about the past; they're about understanding the soul of Indian performance art and sharing it with audiences who may not have had the opportunity to experience theatre firsthand. As someone deeply embedded in this world, I feel a responsibility to ensure these stories, this ecosystem, this legacy is preserved and celebrated."

What Viewers Can Expect

The series covers:

- Personal anecdotes from decades on stage

- The evolution of Indian theatre from traditional forms to contemporary expressions

- Behind-the-scenes insights into iconic productions

- Challenges faced by theatre artists in sustaining their craft

- The influence of theatre on Indian cinema and popular culture

The premiere episode features Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, the iconic couple who co-founded Motley Productions in 1977. The conversation explores their individual journeys to theatre, the evolution of Motley, their approach to selecting and directing plays, and their reflections on over four decades of dedication to the craft.

Integrated Content Ecosystem

"Curtain Call" showcases Samarya Creation's end-to-end content capabilities. The series benefits from Samarya's advanced analytics to identify and engage theatre enthusiasts across India and globally.

"At Samarya, we believe great content deserves strategic amplification," said Manoj Agarwal, Founder, Samarya Creation Global Private Limited. "Curtain Call is more than a podcast; it's a complete theatrical universe. With Aahana Kumra, a respected talent, at the helm of this IP, we're creating a premium platform that celebrates theatre in all its dimensions while building a contemporary, culturally relevant destination for performing arts. This is a testament to how technology and creativity can work together to preserve cultural heritage while building engaged digital communities. From social media campaigns to multimedia storytelling, we empower brands and cultural initiatives to stand out in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

About Samarya Creation Leadership

Samarya Creation Global Private Limited is led by Founder Directors Manoj Agarwal, Sunil Goenka and Narendra Ruia, who bring visionary leadership and strategic expertise to the company's content creation and distribution initiatives. Vikas Agarwal serves as Director, contributing valuable industry insights and guidance. The company is privileged to have renowned music lyricist Sameer Anjaan as a partner, whose creative legacy in Indian cinema adds depth to Samarya's cultural storytelling vision. To further strengthen its position in the media and entertainment landscape, Samarya has onboarded veteran advisors who are industry leaders in their respective domains, providing strategic guidance and mentorship as the company scales its operations and expands its impact in digital content creation and cultural preservation.

About Samarya Creation Global Private Limited

Headquartered in Mumbai, Samarya Creation is a premier digital content creation and distribution company where creativity meets strategy in the digital realm. Specialising in compelling narratives that captivate audiences and drive engagement. "Curtain Call" represents Samarya's commitment to cultural preservation through innovative digital storytelling.

About Working Panda Films

Working Panda Films is a Mumbai-based creative production company co-founded by Aahana Kumra and Apurva Singh. Focusing on original storytelling across films, theatre, digital content, and advertising and driven by strong narratives, the company nurtures emerging talent and meaningful stories. Working Panda Films aims to bridge art with wider audiences through authentic, high-quality productions.

About Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is an acclaimed Indian actress and theatre artist known for her versatile performances across theatre, film, and web series. A respected and well-recognised name in the industry, Aahana brings both professional expertise and genuine passion to her role as host and curator of Curtain Call. With a strong foundation in theatre, having worked with renowned directors and production houses, she embodies the credibility and cultural relevance that make this IP naturally authoritative. Her notable works include films like "Lipstick Under My Burkha," "The Accidental Prime Minister," and web series such as "Marzi" and "Avrodh". She continues to be a passionate advocate for Indian theatre and the performing arts, making her the ideal voice to lead this complete world of theatre.

Media Contact:thomasurachael@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)