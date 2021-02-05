Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sancheti Healthcare Academy (SHA) announced the launch of Asia's 1st Master's Program in Expressive Movement Therapy (Dance Therapy) fully approved by Pune University. This news comes after five years of relentless effort in building a strong foundation towards developing this course and the awareness about the use of Creative art therapies in the healthcare sector. We not only found great results while using this at our hospital but also in other populations.

The use of Dance Therapy has now widespread application in our medical and mental healthcare system. It is also used widely for introducing creative tools in pedagogy and detecting issues in early childhood. Dance Therapy becomes an adjunctive tool both for diagnosis and as well as treatment in non-intimidating ways to children, adolescents, young professionals, senior citizens, special populations, patients suffering from chronic diseases, and prolonged hospitalization. It allows for effective ways to keep the individual or group motivated and mentally resilient to respond to medical care.

In cases of Psychological illnesses, Dance Therapy has been used in the West as the mainstay of treatment and offers solutions that can help in the physical emotional, and social rehabilitation of an individual or groups. With the increase in the number of mental health disorders in our country we use the magic of the creative arts and blend them with the science of psychology and bring wellness to our community at large.

Our eligibility of admission also offers a wide range of students the ability to pursue this one of a kind Master's Degree. A graduate of Arts, Psychology, Dance, doctors, therapists, professionals, teachers, trainers, can avail this professional degree.

Manisha Sanghvi, ED of Sancheti Group of Institutes, an avid art lover herself, strongly believes, "Our young generation needs much more than just an education and a career, such allied and alternative medical professions will help create stability and resilience in our youth."

We aim at offering the highest quality of education in the field of Dance Therapy with the guidance of Kinections (NY) our international collaboration and Course Advisor. Going further we will forge many more such collaborations to offer global exposure to our students.

Why are we bringing this unique program and its benefits?

This course offers the highest quality education at extremely affordable prices to our students. It also prepares our country with the much-needed army of health care professionals who understand holistic health care and work the beautiful balance of Science and Art.

Currently, in India, we are at a wonderful juncture of a huge change over from the traditional field of sciences to allied sciences and therapies. This dynamics change has opened the doors for our students to professional practices across the globe. These practices are research-based and carry weight in every sphere of work. From the science of thoughts, emotions, movement, energy etc. they are all deeply connected to our medical sciences; the impact can be felt at tangible and intangible levels.

Hence, Dance therapy brings the perfect amalgamation of art and science. The conjunction is where medical science meets the depth of art and creativity, juicing the best of both worlds.

Dr Nikita Mittal, Founder of Life and Dance, and Co-founder of this Masters Program said, "When our students go to the US to study a Masters in Dance Therapy they acquire the knowledge from a Western Philosophy. Whereas our course aims at using the rich cultural wealth and heritage of our country to teach them about how Movement can be used as therapy for all populations. Also the cost of education abroad is so exorbitant. At SHA we are making it GLOBAL STANDARDS yet affordable to students of our country."

This course is being conducted with support from Kinections, New York. Kinections is headed by Dr Danielle Fraenkel.

Danielle L Fraenkel, Ph.D, BC-DMT, NCC, LCAT, LMHC, CGP, Founder, and Director of Kinections, has been a dance/movement therapist for more than three decades. She has contributed immensely towards developing the curriculum of India's 1st Master's Program and we are very proud to have this International Support.

