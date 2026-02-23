A bus used as a roadblock by organized crime burns following the killingv of "El Mencho" (Photo/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], February 23 (ANI): US and Canada have issued an advisory to their citizens to ensure their safety after the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes triggered violence in Mexico.

US advised its citizens to take shelter in place, who are in the Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

US advised them take precautionary measures such as to avoid areas around law enforcement activity, be aware of your surroundings, seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements, monitor local media for updates, follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911, avoid crowds and keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media.

Canada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is closely monitoring the serious and rapidly evolving security situation in the State of Jalisco, Mexico, particularly in the regions of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

They advised citizens to adhere to the shelter-in-place orders in certain locations.

This comes after the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was killed on Sunday following an operation led by Mexico's military, the government announced.

El Mencho, a former police officer, led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG, as it became one of the "most powerful and ruthless criminal organisations" inside Mexico, according to the US Drug Enforcement Agency, CNN reported.

Security forces from several federal branches of Mexico's military carried out the operation in the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco.

CJNG members traded fire with the government forces, resulting in four gang members being killed at the scene, Mexico's Secretariat of National Defence said.

Osegeura and two others were seriously injured and died as they were being transported via aircraft to Mexico City, according to the secretariat.

Three Mexican military personnel were also injured in the operation and transferred to a hospital in Mexico City for treatment.

The military operation triggered a series of violent events across the state of Jalisco, which is scheduled to host four matches of the 2026 World Cup in June, before spreading to other states such as Michoacan and Guanajuato.

Suspected members of organised crime groups set buses on fire, blocked roads in the area, and clashed with authorities, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported.

During the operation, Lemus urged residents to remain in their homes and said that public transportation services in Jalisco would be suspended "until the situation is under control."

The governor stated that the violence has spread to at least five states and urged the public to avoid travelling on highways.

Oseguera was wanted by US authorities, who offered a bounty of up to USD 15 million for information leading to his arrest, CNN reported.

The US Justice Department charged El Mencho in 2022 with leading the effort to manufacture and distribute fentanyl for importation into the US.

A Justice Department indictment of Oseguera said his organisation is active in the Mexican states of Jalisco, Colima, and Veracruz, and has a presence elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Guanajuato Security and Peace Secretariat reported fires at pharmacies and convenience stores in different parts of the state, CNN reported

"No injuries have been reported, but there has been property damage," the statement added, announcing the deployment of a security operation in coordination with the Army, the National Guard, and municipal police.

As a result of the violence, Air Canada suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination on Mexico's west coast. (ANI)

