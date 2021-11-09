Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI/ Heylin Spark): Sangparth.com provides consulting services to both individuals and organizations on trauma and resilience. Located in Delaware, USA and Chennai India, it's a platform that emphasizes mental health globally. Sangparth.com is the only place that provides comprehensive trauma help for South-Asian women. It deals with issues like anxiety, depression, mother wounds, parenting, money, finances, career, postpartum mental health, narcissism, weight loss and so on. Having helped multiple clients cope up with several issues, Sangparth envisions being the change leader and adding joy to peoples' lives.

Mental wellness needs utmost attention in today's covid times especially when people are uncertain about their personal and professional life. Sangheetha Parthasarathy, Founder & CEO of Sangparth.com is a passionate feminist, trained under the world-renowned Dr Michel Odent to become a birth doula and a childbirth educator. She is a Harvard -Med School and MIT entrepreneurship graduate and has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Global Healthcare Leaders" at the International Forum for Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in 2019. After a very successful tech and strategy consulting career at Oracle, Accenture, and Adobe, Sangheetha found her life's calling through the births of her daughters, one of which was a home birth. She says, " My own experiences being a South-Asian woman in the global economy and the birth of my own two daughters sent me on this journey to question and unlearn parenting norms and how to break from intergenerational trauma cycles." All of Sangheetha's work revolves around systemic inequalities, feminism, birth, and attachment and facilitates the healing and growth in the realms of relationships, sex, pregnancy and postpartum, careers, and weight loss.

It's said that the body and mind must be aligned properly for optimum results. Sangparth works on the nervous systems of folks to help them make long-lasting changes in relationships, eating patterns, money, and parenting in an easy, simple, and shame-free way. The Brown Bodies and Boundaries is a 4-week experiential work program that helps to understand bodies and boundaries. It also provides The Brown Gram Club to nurture brown misfits and cycle breakers to heal the trauma to be seen and heard. Sangparth also has solutions for those who want to break patterns and cycles to expand into life in the areas of eating, sex, career, and parenting/relationships. Sangheetha Parthasarathy offers 1:1 trauma therapy and organizes group workshops. Besides, there is annual coaching membership for high-achieving South-Asian men and women who desire to have more fulfilling relationships.

