Are you an admirer of white colour or prefer white outfits over everything else? If you're someone who has a penchant for white outfits as deep as Simi Grewal, we may have the ideal pick for you. An outfit that looks pristine and can be a good choice for the upcoming wedding season. It's probably the time to ditch your reds and yellows and opt for white attires for wedding parties and functions. No, we aren't exaggerating and trust Mouni Roy's newest ethnic outfit to give you all the feels. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Karisma Kapoor, Who Nailed This Monochrome Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra Better?

The Gold actress recently shared pictures from her Diwali celebration and that outfit, in particular, had our instant attention. It was a simple white lehenga choli that was styled aptly and we had to see if it fitted our budget. Well, thankfully it did! Mouni's outfit was from Idaho, an up and coming brand that has a good presence on social media. When we searched their website, we realised this organza lehenga was pretty affordable and would cost us Rs 10,000 only! Now, that's a good deal to seal, considering the usual wedding or festive outfits fall in the same range nowadays. Fashion Faceoff: Mouni Roy or Yuvika Chaudhary, Who Looked Cuter In This Red Floral Dress?

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Roy further styled her outfit by pairing it with golden jewellery and hair tied in a neat bun adorned with red roses. Highlighted cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and kohled eyes completed her look further. Overall, it was an ideal pick for the festive season and we are grabbing ours. What about you?

