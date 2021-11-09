Chandigarh, November 9: A man was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and sexually assaulting a minor girl on Wednesday. According to the report, an FIR was registered against the convict identified as Mahinder Pal Singh alias Amandeep Singh who is from Ludhiana's Jagraon, in 2018 on the complaint of the victim's father. Singh reportedly raped and sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl while forcibly taking her away while he was asleep with her parents at her home. Hyderabad: Man Sentenced to 25 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Niece.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the victim and her parents were sleeping when Singh entered their room and forcibly took the girl with him. Following which, he raped and sexually assaulted the minor. The victim's parents woke up on hearing her screams and reached out to rescue the girl. Meanwhile, the convict fled the spot. However, he was arrested later. Jharkhand: Man Sentenced to 30 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Step Niece.

Singh has been reportedly convicted for of rape, criminal intimidation and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Along with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1 Lakh has also been imposed on the convict by the court. Report informs that The court of additional district and sessions judge KK Jain handed down the punishment to the convict.

