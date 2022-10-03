New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Sanjeev Kishore, a 1985 batch officer of the Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS), has taken over as the Director General Ordnance (C&S), according to an official statement released on Monday.

Kishore assumed charge of the new role on 1st October 2022. He replaced M K Grag. Before taking over the new role, Kishore was the Additional Director General Ordnance at the Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services), Kolkata.

Also Read | Ramesh Awasthi Gets Felicitated in London With the 'Global Humanitarian Award 2022′.

Kishore has held many senior positions including that of the first CMD of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), one of the seven new DPSUs formed by the Government of India in 2021. He has ensured smooth transition of Armoured group of factories from Government department to a corporation. AVNL recorded profit in its first six months of operation under his leadership.

Prior to the appointment of CMD, Kishore was also posted as the Senior General Manager of Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) Avadi and General Manager of Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), Dehradun.

Also Read | Dasara Song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: Nani, Keerthy Suresh's Song Is a Raw and Peppy Festive Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Kishore has served in diverse roles and in varied technological environments. He has versatile experience in the field of shell production, armoured vehicles manufacturing, material management and quality control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)