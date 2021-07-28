Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment and heavy machinery space, has become the world's number one company in excavators' sales by selling 98,705 excavators in the year 2020 globally.

The brand registered a 15% market share in 2020 across the globe. Through their facility in Pune, India, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Mining Machinery, and Renewable Energy.

On this remarkable feat, elated Deepak Garg, Managing Director of Sany India and South Asia said, "Indeed it's a proud moment for all of us. After all the hardships and struggle, the milestone that Sany has achieved on a global platform is absolutely commendable. We would like to thank our customers for reposing immense faith in our brand and making Sany the No. 1 Excavator brand globally. This accomplishment is the clear validation of a strong bond with our customers that Sany has made over the years."

"On this momentous occasion, I want to congratulate all our employees for making this possible in the midst of uncertainty. The achievement illustrates Sany's unwavering vision and commitment towards its goals. It also further encourages us to continue adding new technologies into our upcoming product range and deliver the best construction equipment and heavy machinery solutions to the customers," exulted Garg.

Sany India has more than 18,000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments.

Notably, in India, the company commands a leadership position in the Cranes and Piling Rigs segments. Also in the Excavator segment, the company is making steady progress and has come a long way from manufacturing just 3 models of excavators in 2014 to 26 models of excavators in India today.

From 2 ton to 80 ton operating weight - Sany India offers a wide range of advanced excavators, which are manufactured at the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune, supporting the government's 'Make In India' initiative. Sany India has been a strong advocate of "Vocal for Local" since its inception. And since day one localization has been a prime focus of the company.

