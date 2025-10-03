New Delhi [India] October 3 (ANI): Saumitra P Srivastava has assumed charge as Director (Marketing) at IndianOil, bringing with him a distinguished career spanning over three decades.

An academic stalwart, Srivastava is a Civil Engineering Graduate from IIT Roorkee and holds an Executive MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, a release said.

Also Read | KL Rahul Dedicates His Celebration to Daughter Evaarah After Scoring Century in IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

His career has been instrumental in shaping key business segments, starting with an initial four-year tenure in the LPG business before transitioning to various key positions within the sales function. He is an accomplished executive with extensive experience, specifically in downstream operations, marketing, and strategy.

His leadership style is noted for being collaborative and result-oriented, underpinned by a consistent track record of success in driving business growth, increasing profitability, and enhancing customer satisfaction. He successfully led major transformation projects, including the structured Non-Fuel Convenience Stores and the Dhruva - Retail Transformation project, along with several other technology and digitalisation initiatives.

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Takes Break From 'Mardaani 3' to Attend Ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 (See Pics).

His leadership experience also included serving as the Head of Retail Transformation group and the Retail Business Head for North & East, IndianOil.

He demonstrated broad operational expertise, having headed Divisional offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and led sales for Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He leveraged his deep operational knowledge while serving as the Head of State for Maharashtra & Goa, where he managed all major products and businesses. Immediately prior to his new appointment, he served as the Executive Director (Corporate Strategy), where he focused on strategic initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and bring greater efficiency to overall operations.

In his new role, he will steer the strategic direction of IndianOil's vast, nationwide marketing infrastructure, ensuring sustained market leadership and customer service.

His vision for the Marketing Division is focused on building a more agile, efficient, technologically advanced, and diversified ecosystem that remains deeply committed to customer-centricity while spearheading the nation's necessary transition toward sustainable and future-ready fuels. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)