New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI/Digpu): AlignBooks', an all accomplished homegrown ERP from 'Align Info Solutions', gets a major impetus towards its strategic direction to scale up its presence in Indian and Overseas markets.

AlignBooks ropes in Indradeep Roy, an accomplished Banker, to lead its drive to scale up the business and for enhanced customer experience.

"I am excited to join AlignBooks as it's been growing organically, riding over superior product proposition," said Indradeep, COO at AlignBooks. ,,I would now strive to scale it to the next level by building a robust, yet nimble-footed distribution network along with a top-notch customer experience journey."

In his last assignment at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indradeep was responsible for building an alternate channel to cater to the customers using the digital medium.

He possesses a wide variety of experience in Distribution, Strategy, and Product management in the top banks like Kotak, ING, HSBC, and Citibank. As AlignBooks is set to scale up, his strategic thinking will help create a new vision and to impart execution skills to deliver as per promise to customers and stakeholders.

Indradeep an MBA grad with an excellent track record across the banking industry joins AlignBooks. He would be instrumental to chart the overall growth plan for the organization. His know-how in managing large distribution networks across various business lines will be beneficial in aligning AlignBooks' organizational strategy to the growing business.

AlignBooks is a SaaS-based ERP tailored for MSMEs across all business segments. Promoted by Anand Jajodia, a Graduate from IIT(R), CA Samir Garg & CA Pawan Jajodia, the ERP suite has established a strong brand presence and acceptability from SMEs who are eager to be part of the digitalization of their end to end operations. AlignBooks is an easy-to-use application for SMEs and their respective teams. Its plug-and-play architecture enables businesses to start operations within minutes of signing up. The all integrated ERP is available both on AppStore and PlayStore, besides on the web, to make it truly encompassing, eliminating the need for interfaces across several applications. For more information visit their website https://alignbooks.com/

