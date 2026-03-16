VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) offers structured scholarships to reward academic excellence and support deserving learners in pursuing management education. In addition, IFHE honours national service for select categories through dedicated scholarships that acknowledge their contributions to society. These scholarships help learners focus on their studies and advance their careers while gaining recognition for merit and contributions.

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IFHE offers two management programs (MBA & BBA) on a fully online format which provide flexibility, allowing learners to learn at their own pace without disrupting professional or personal commitments. The programs combine modern digital learning resources, regular assessments, and practical task evaluations, ensuring students gain both knowledge and real-world management skills.

ICFAI Online Scholarships for Deserving Scholars

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Higher education is a transformative step in the professional journey of the learner. ICFAI Online supports the meritorious learners through a transparent and performance-oriented scholarship system that ensures worthy candidates receive financial support in their pursuit of its MBA and BBA programs.

The scholarship is divided into three categories:

- Merit based Scholarships based on past academic performance.- Special Scholarships for Defence, Paramilitary and Police Personnel- Scholarships based on academic performance in the programs.

By offering scholarships, ICFAI Online promotes access to quality management education for worthy candidates.

ICFAI Online MBA Program: For Strategic and Industry-Ready Leaders

The ICFAI Online MBA program is designed for graduates and working executives who want to strengthen their leadership and strategic decision-making competencies. The program offers an inclusive curriculum of core management disciplines such as Finance, Marketing, HR, Operations, Strategic Management, and Business Analytics.

The key benefits of the program include the following.

- Learners gain cross-functional understanding in major business domains.- Emphasis on critical thinking and sustainable business planning prepares learners for leadership roles.- Practical assignments encourage learners to apply concepts in their workplace.- The curriculum offers advanced competencies required for managerial and leadership transitions.- Continuous assessments and evaluations ensure consistent academic engagement.

The MBA program supports learners to take on higher responsibilities within their present organizations, move to other domains, or pursue entrepreneurial ventures. Its structured curriculum and financial support for eligible candidates through scholarships creates a space where aspirations meet opportunity.

ICFAI Online BBA Program: Foundational Knowledge in Business & Management

The ICFAI Online BBA program acts as a pathway to achieve higher secondary education and gain exposure through business education. The program of 6 semesters develops a comprehensive understanding of management principles while refining analytical and communication skills.

The curriculum offers training in essential areas like accounting, marketing, economics, organizational behaviour, and business communication. Learners develop managerial thinking, strengthen their confidence and gain clarity about their career path.

The primary benefits of the ICFAI Online BBA Program are given below.

- Structured curriculum ensures comprehensive learning.- Strong emphasis on fundamental business knowledge.- Skill enhancement in analytical reasoning, strategic decision-making, and communication skills- Case discussions and assignments for real-world application.- A robust academic foundation for higher management studies.

The ICFAI Online BBA program prepares learners for entry-level corporate roles and nurtures leadership qualities. Scholarship support encourages meritorious learners to maintain high academic standards in their academic journey.

Academic Advantages with ICFAI Online Scholarships

The scholarships offer these advantages.

- Provides access to advanced learning resources and opportunities.- Promotes continuous learning for defence personnel.- Motivates consistent academic excellence.

Detailed information about Scholarship is given below.

Merit-Based Scholarships:

For MBA:

- Awarded to learners with excellent academic records in undergraduate studies.- Structured in tiers based on percentage ranges.- Encourages outstanding scholars to upgrade themselves.- Applied across semesters to provide sustained financial support.

For BBA:

- Awarded to learners with strong academic performance in Class XII examinations.- Structured in tiers based on percentage ranges.- Distributed across semesters.

Defence, Paramilitary, and Police Personnel Scholarships:

- Offered to eligible serving or retired personnel from defense, paramilitary, and police services.- Eligible family members may also avail benefits.

Scholarships Based on Semester Performance:

- Awarded to outstanding scholars based on their CGPA- Encourages consistent academic excellence.

Note; The scholarships are as per the terms and conditions specified by the university.

Eligibility and Admissions

The eligibility criteria of the ICFAI Online programs are given below.MBA: Graduation in any discipline in English medium with minimum 50% marks.BBA: Completion of Class XII or equivalent qualification in English Medium.

Applicants must submit the required academic and identification documents as part of the admission process. Scholarship eligibility is evaluated during the admission process, and the benefits are offered across semesters for deserving scholars. Program fees vary depending on the scholarship category and eligibility.

About IFHE IFHE (The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education) is a Deemed-to-be University reputed for its academic excellence and industry-oriented programs. With a strong emphasis on structured curricula, case-based learning, and outcome-driven design, it has established itself as a credible name in management education. IFHE has received the NAAC accreditation with A++ Grade. The ICFAI Online MBA and BBA programs are UGC-entitled and AICTE-approved, designed to provide flexible learning for ambitious learners. They are contemporary and designed to empower learners from diverse backgrounds, ensuring that merit is rewarded, service is valued, and ambition is supported. The programs also equip students with practical skills, industry insights, and leadership capabilities, preparing them to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.

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