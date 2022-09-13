New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/PNN): One of the most prominent multinational events of Asia, the SCO Summit is just around the corner. Being a key member of the Shanghai Corporation Organization India is an integral part of the grand SCO diaspora. Event will be hosted at Uzbekistan's city of Samarkand, one of the major attractions is the cultural exhibition, where the photographers, artists and sculptors will be part of main event taking place on the eves of September 15-16.

India's young and dynamic photographer Gaurav Mishra is among the prestigious group of selected photographers, who are representing their respective countries. Through the lens of his camera, some of his best photographs depicting the beautiful nuances of life of Samarkand together with some of his finest clicks depicting the flavors of Indian culture, will be the part of the exhibition.

Also Read | Koo, Twitter Rival, Collaborates With India Post Payments Bank To Drive Financial Inclusion, Literacy.

Gaurav has a 12 year long experience in exploring the variety of camera fields ranging from Lifestyle and Commercial to Travel photography. He has been working with some of the leading brands of India as part of their ad campaign. Not just that, having a knack for exploration and travel, he goes to the places around the globe capturing the moments of nature and emotions of life within it. He has also been a part of some of the exciting international projects with leading channels, brands and organisations. He has also been conducting photo-tours and photography workshops for Indian and International participants. He believes in sharing knowledge and has taught and trained hundreds of aspiring photographer around the globe.

Here, as a part of the preparations for this SCO summit, Gaurav was invited by the cultural minister and deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov. With other foreign photographers from countries like China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and many more. The theme of this preparation was to reflect the spirit of Samarkand through the eyes of foreigners. He explored the lanes, streets and iconic places of the beautiful city of Samarkand, capturing the defining moments of life and history coated with the colorful culture of Uzbekistan. For this lifetime experience Gaurav shares his gratitude and appreciation towards deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and feels grateful to the host nation Uzbekistan.

Also Read | Karnataka: Reservation for 'Male Third Gender' in Police Constable Recruitment Announced by State Govt.

The selected photographs, along with one's clicked by Gaurav Mishra are going to become the part of the international exhibition at Samarkand. This exhibition is will be attended by the honorable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, along with the other elite dignitaries like President Xi Jinping, and President Vladimir Putin. This work of art by the Indian photographer will not just represent India as a country in the SCO summit event, but it also going to portray the true soul and spirit of India and the image of Vibrant India.

For more information, visit https://instagram.com/gauravmishra.photography

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)