Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12: As the interior design industry adapts to increasing project complexity, tighter timelines and higher client expectations, the need for integrated and technology-driven workflows has become essential. Addressing this shift is Scribs, a design-focused brand that is advocating the adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM) to simplify, accelerate and modernise interior design execution in India.

Founded with a strong emphasis on global design practices and digital efficiency, Scribs is driven by nearly a decade of industry experience. The brand's vision is shaped by early exposure to BIM-based methodologies and advanced design tools widely used across European markets. While international interior design practices have largely transitioned to integrated BIM systems, the Indian industry continues to rely heavily on fragmented tools for drafting, modelling and visualisation--often resulting in duplicated efforts, coordination issues and extended delivery cycles.

Scribs promotes a unified design approach where 2D drawings and 3D models are created within a single integrated platform. Unlike conventional workflows that depend on multiple standalone software solutions, BIM-based tools enable real-time updates across drawings, sections and models from a single source of information. This significantly reduces manual revisions, improves accuracy and delivers faster project outcomes.

Another key advantage of the BIM workflows adopted by Scribs lies in enhanced collaboration and site coordination. Through interactive model-sharing technologies, complete project models can be accessed directly on-site, allowing execution teams, consultants and clients to clearly visualise design intent. This improves communication, minimises errors during execution and supports quicker, more informed decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

The philosophy behind Scribs is also rooted in raising awareness within the interior design community about the long-term benefits of BIM adoption. Despite the availability of advanced tools, BIM usage within the interior design segment remains limited due to lack of awareness and resistance to change. Scribs aims to bridge this gap by demonstrating how integrated digital workflows can deliver both creative freedom and operational efficiency.

The brand is led by interior designer Harsh Tyagi, whose professional journey has consistently focused on exploring and implementing modern design technologies. His experience with BIM-based platforms and global workflows has played a pivotal role in shaping Scribs' technology-first approach.

As the industry moves toward greater accountability, speed and precision, Scribs positions itself as a forward-looking brand championing smarter design execution. By aligning Indian interior design practices with global BIM standards, Scribs is contributing to a more efficient, collaborative and future-ready design

