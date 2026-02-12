New Delhi, February 12: Gold prices in Dubai traded firm on Thursday, February 12, 2026, with bullion holding near recent highs amid steady global cues. The yellow metal continued to consolidate at elevated levels as investors tracked movements in the US dollar, bond yields and interest rate expectations. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 12, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market sentiment remains cautious following recent volatility in global markets. However, safe-haven demand and steady retail buying have kept Dubai gold rates supported across major purities. Jewellery buyers are closely monitoring price trends as rates remain elevated. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 11.

Below are the latest Dubai gold prices for 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K in AED, USD and INR.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 12, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 610.25 166.25 15,000 10 Grams 6,102.50 1,662.50 1,50,000 1 Tola 7,112.05 1,936.05 1,75,010 22K 1 Gram 565.00 154.00 13,900 10 Grams 5,650.00 1,540.00 1,39,000 1 Tola 6,589.25 1,796.25 1,62,830 21K 1 Gram 541.75 148.00 13,350 10 Grams 5,417.50 1,480.00 1,33,500 1 Tola 6,347.01 1,735.33 1,56,285 18K 1 Gram 464.50 126.50 11,450 10 Grams 4,645.00 1,265.00 1,14,500 1 Tola 5,399.55 1,468.97 1,33,755

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

The 24K gold price in Dubai stood at AED 610.25 per gram on February 12, while 22K gold was priced at AED 565 per gram. Gold prices across purities continue to mirror international bullion trends, with traders watching upcoming economic data releases and central bank signals for directional cues. Gold Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

With global uncertainties and currency fluctuations still influencing investor sentiment, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain sensitive to international market developments. Buyers may continue to track daily rate movements closely, especially ahead of festive and wedding season demand, as bullion trades near multi-week highs.

