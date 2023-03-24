Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the success of his previous film "Tony" under the innovative "Pay only if you like the film" business model, writer-director Vipul K Rawal is excited to announce his next project, which will be funded through a crowdfunding campaign.

"I could have easily sold that story for a massive amount to any established producer or studio, but I am sure they would have spoilt my script as they have done in the past. Moreover, I don't want these brokers to earn lifelong from my creativity any longer. It is high time for a change in Bollywood and I strongly feel that a massive disruption of the existing system is needed. I am therefore thrilled to partner with genuine cinema lovers to bring this project to life, on my terms and conditions," said Rawal. "After the overwhelming success of our previous project, we are confident that our audience will continue to support our work and help us bring this new film to the big screen. More than 1500 people had donated to our previous film TONY and since I had a ready database of genuine cinema lovers, I tapped them first and I have already received pledges worth several lakhs rupees from them."

Also Read | Kanjoos Makhichoos Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Kunal Kemmu's ZEE5 Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The campaign, which launches today, offers an opportunity for fans of Rawal's to support the upcoming film and become part of the production process. Investors who contribute a minimum of Rs 10,000 will receive a share in the film's profits and the designation of Associate Producer in the credits.

Rawal is a critically acclaimed writer-director in the Indian film industry, known for his thought-provoking storytelling and dynamic characters. His company Whitewater Entertainment aims to produce meaningful and world-class cinema that focuses solely on the strength of its content. His previous work includes the award-winning film "Iqbal", "Mumbai Varanasi Express", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" "Rustom" and the critically acclaimed TONY that Rawal made on a shoestring budget of 75 Lakh rupees and released on YouTube. Rawal is excited to bring his unique vision to this new project and is confident that it will resonate with audiences around the world.

Also Read | Scammers Target Hotel Listings With Fake Customer Care Numbers on Google Across India, Especially Pilgrimage Cities: Report.

For more information on the crowdfunding campaign, please visit the official website at www.whitewaterentertainment.in and go through the FAQs or send an email to vipul@whitewaterentertainment.in or call on +91-9987639426 to talk to him personally.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)