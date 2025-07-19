HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 19: Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace, enables individuals to access loans against property with interest rates starting from 8.99% per annum. Applicants can get funds up to ₹15 Crores, depending on the value of the pledged residential or commercial property. With repayment tenures extending up to 20 years, this loan solution provides the flexibility to manage large-scale financial requirements without disrupting long-term financial plans.

Also Read | Coldplay Canoodlers Game: Viral Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal Involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Now Turned Into Playable Game, Netizens Even Trace It Back to Simpsons Episodes.

A loan against property is an ideal solution for a variety of needs. Whether it's expanding a business, funding higher education, covering medical expenses, or managing unforeseen financial obligations, this secured loan provides substantial capital at competitive terms. Since it involves pledging an owned property, lenders often extend higher loan amounts and offer lower interest rates as compared to unsecured loans.

What sets this offering on Bajaj Markets apart is the seamless digital experience. The platform simplifies the loan journey with a quick online application, transparent eligibility criteria, and minimal documentation. Individuals can also use the Loan Against Property EMI Calculator to plan repayments more effectively.

Also Read | Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About T20 Tournament in Afghanistan.

With multiple loan offers from reputed financial institutions, Bajaj Markets helps people to compare and choose the best-suited option based on their financial goals and property value.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)