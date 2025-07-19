London, July 19: Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal which involved two executives has become viral over the social media platforms with people sharing various funny memes, posts and now it has been turned into a playable game called "Coldplay Canoodlers". During a Coldplay concert, a couple were spotted nestling into each other on a 'Kiss Cam' which made them viral on the internet. Now, this viral incident, caught on 'Kiss Cam' during a Coldplay concert, has also been traced back to the Simpsons episodes.

The Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' cheating scam involved Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot and now it has taken an expected turn on social media. Amid this, some social media people have also pointed out that The Simpsons already predicted the exact moments years ago in Season 28, Episode 8 titled “Kiss Kiss, Bang Bangalore”. The Coldplay's Kiss Cam has been shared by the many users, making it a viral sensation. Is Kristin Cabot’s Husband Privateer Rum CEO? Ex Kenneth C Thornby and Andrew Cabot Hit Headlines Amid Astronomer CEO and HR Chief’s Alleged Affair Scandal at Coldplay Concert.

Coldplay Canoodlers Game Announced by Musician Jonathan Mann

i vibe coded a little game called Coldplay Canoodlers you're the camera operator and you have to find the CEO and HR lady canoodling 10 points every time you find them 👇link pic.twitter.com/aA6e1R5aGJ — 17 years of song a day (@songadaymann) July 18, 2025

Coldplay Canoodlers Game; All You Need To Know

Jonathan Mann, a Guinness World Record holder know for his 'Song a Day' project, has posted on social media about his new game, which he 'vibe coded', allowing the users to see the CEO and HR lady canoodling. Musician Jonathan Mann operates his social media account with '17 years of song a day' (@songdayman). He introduced a small game called "Coldplay Canoodlers" that lets people find the caught couple by looking through the camera. Every time people see these two individuals, they are given 10 points, Mann said.

He posted, "I wanted to see how fast i could vibe code a simple game based on a viral moment. started at 4pm yesterday. still too slow (viral moment is already over)." Jonathan Mann's post got mixed reactions from netizens about the Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal. A user posted, "I hope your vercel billing is not exploding now". Another said, "Hahahah I am trying to keep an eye on it but it says it's an hour out of date lol". Most of the users praised Mann's effort to create a little game. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot Kissing Viral Video? TMZ Releases Footage of Astronomer CEO and HR Chief Allegedly Kissing at Coldplay Concert (Watch Clip).

What is Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' Scandal?

Coldplay 'Kiss Cam' scandal became viral when the crew, during the concert, zoomed in on the audience and tried to find a cute couple to inspire the crowd to cheer. However, the crew caught two people, Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, on camera doing an unlawful act. Soon, they realised they were on camera and immediately turned away from further embarrassment. It has been popularised on the internet and transformed into a game.

